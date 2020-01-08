11 of Meghan Markle’s best casual looks

caption The Duchess of Sussex is rarely photographed in jeans or athletic clothes. source Gotham/GC Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage; Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage;

Style icon Meghan Markle is often photographed at royal events wearing elegant coats, long dresses, skirts, and pantsuits.

It’s rare that the Duchess of Sussex is spotted wearing anything other than formal attire.

Many of her more relaxed outfits feature reasonably priced garments, such as a $118 J.Crew dress and sustainable leather sneakers from Veja, which retail for $120.

Here are some of Markle’s most casual looks, from before she became Duchess of Sussex to her royal tours with Prince Harry.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were engaged, she attended a tennis match with the prince wearing distressed jeans that had a rip in one knee.

caption Meghan Markle attending the Wheelchair Tennis on Day 3 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017. source Karwai Tang/WireImage

Markle’s ripped jeans predated her duchess days. She wore the denim and white button-down shirt in 2017 while attending a wheelchair tennis match at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Markle wore a J.Crew denim shirt dress at the 2019 US Open tennis tournament in New York City.

caption Meghan Markle at the US Open tennis tournament in September 2019. source Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Markle’s J.Crew dress retails for $118 and is available for purchase at the time of writing. The duchess added a cream cardigan and wore her hair in loose waves.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited New Zealand as part of their 2018 royal tour, the duchess was pictured wearing a puffer jacket during a nature hike.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their royal tour in 2018. source Samir Hussein/WireImage

During a visit to the Whakarewarewa Forest in Rotorua, New Zealand, the duchess wore a black puffer jacket from Scandinavian brand Norrona.

The coat looked identical to one Prince Harry wore when the couple walked through Abel Tasman National Park in Wellington, New Zealand, earlier in the royal tour.

The couple continued their royal tour in Auckland, New Zealand, where the duchess wore jeans and a rain jacket.

Markle dressed for the outdoors while she and Prince Harry visited New Zealand in October 2018 as part of their autumn royal tour.

In Australia, also part of the couple’s 2018 royal tour, Markle wore a casual sundress with a leg slit and gladiator-style sandals.

caption Meghan Markle walks with Prince Harry along Kingfisher Bay Jetty on Fraser Island, Australia, in October 2018. source Kirsty Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images

Markle wore a pinstriped version of the Pineapple Dress from Reformation, which retailed for $218 but is sold out at the time of writing.

When Markle and Prince Harry watched the sailing final for the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, the duchess wore a pair of white Veja sneakers with jeans and a windbreaker.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Sydney, Australia, in October 2018. source Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Markle’s stylish Veja sneakers are made of sustainable leather and retail for $120.

Markle wore a denim jacket and white button-down shirt for a comfortable look while visiting Cape Town, South Africa, on the royal tour in September 2019.

caption Meghan Markle wore a casual outfit on the royal tour in South Africa. source Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Markle paired her denim jacket with a $154 shirt from her clothing line, the Smart Set Collection. The duchess wore a number of other memorable outfits from her royal tour of South Africa, including an $85 dress from sustainable, Malawi-based fashion brand Mayamiko.

While pregnant with Archie in February 2019, Meghan Markle visited New York City and made leggings, an athletic top, and sneakers look chic.

caption Meghan Markle in New York City in February 2019. source Gotham/GC Images

The duchess wore her all-black outfit with a camel-colored coat and a coordinating baseball hat.

The duchess wore a striped sweater on the couple’s visit to Morocco, also in February 2019.

Markle paired her sweater with black jeans and booties, and wore her hair styled in an elegant ponytail. In addition to her more relaxed outfits, the duchess wore several impressive ensembles during her pregnancy with Archie.

Markle wore an olive-green caftan dress to a polo match in July 2019, where Prince William and Prince Harry competed.

caption Meghan Markle with Archie Harrison, her son with Prince Harry. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

Markle, holding 2-month-old Archie in her arms, styled a $595 linen caftan dress from Lisa Marie Fernandez with Givenchy aviator sunglasses, which retailed for $380 but are sold out at the time of writing.

This occasion marked baby Archie’s second public appearance, with the first being his christening in July 2019.

The duchess reportedly broke Wimbledon’s strict dress code when she wore jeans to the tennis tournament in London in July 2019.

caption Meghan Markle attending Wimbledon in July 2019. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Markle reportedly was not allowed to watch the tennis match from the royal box because she was wearing jeans, according to The Times.