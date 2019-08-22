Meghan Markle gave fans a first glimpse at her new clothing line with a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram

Meghan Markle is gearing up for the release of her new clothing line.

The Duchess of Sussex showed a sneak peek of her charity workwear collection on Wednesday, with a behind-the-scenes video posted to her Instagram story.

The video shows Markle overseeing a photoshoot for the collection, giving fans a first look at some of the pieces included.

For every item purchased, another will be donated to Smart Works, a charity that helps unemployed women get back into the workplace.

The Duchess of Sussex has given fans a sneak peek at her new clothing line, which is set to be released later this year.

Meghan Markle is teaming up with fashion brand Jigsaw, designer Misha Nonoo, and British retailers Marks & Spencer and John Lewis to release a workwear collection for women.

Few details have been released about the project since it was announced in July. On Wednesday, however, Markle shared a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot for the collection.

“A sneak peek at the new @SmartworksCharity capsule collection shoot, ahead of the autumn launch,” she captioned the video on her Instagram story.

caption The Duchess of Sussex oversaw the photo shoot for her new clothing line. source Sussex Royal

“An initiative supporting the Smart Works collection which will equip women entering the work force with the key work wear essentials they need,” she added. “Coming soon…”

caption In the clip, Markle can be seen laughing with the photographer as she watches the shoot. source Sussex Royal

The first clip shows the duchess meeting models and overseeing the shoot.

One of the models, pictured below, wore a black v-neck dress and matching heels.

caption For every item of the collection purchased, another will be donated to charity. source Sussex Royal

In another clip, the same model stands in front of the camera as Markle adjusts her outfit.

caption The duchess has taken a hands-on approach with the clothing line. source Sussex Royal

The final clip shows Markle watching the final images from the shoot on a screen. The model on the screen can be seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with a back pencil skirt.

Until now, no images of the range had been released to the public.

caption One of the designs from the collection appears on the screen in the background. source Sussex Royal

For every item of clothing purchased, another will be donated to Smart Works, a charity that helps unemployed and vulnerable women get back into the workplace.

The royal first announced the news in her guest-edited issue of British Vogue.

“When you walk into a Smart Works space, you’re met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes. Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes,” she wrote.

“To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw, and my friend, the designer Misha Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe.”

She added that she wants the women who wear the line to feel like they are “Wonder Woman” – the clothes acting as a “metaphorical and literal cape.”

“There is often a misunderstanding about Smart Works being a makeover, a fashion show of ‘before and after,’ where a woman is magically transformed into something better than she was before,” said Markle.

“But to label it as such would not only be inaccurate, it would be missing the point.

“This is not a fairy tale. In fact, if it’s a cultural reference you’re after, forget Cinderella – this is the story of Wonder Woman, ready to take on the world in her metaphorical and literal cape.”