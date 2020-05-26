A personal trainer who has worked with Meghan Markle, Chris Hemsworth, and Drake broke down exactly what his workouts involve

caption Jorge Blanco training with Chris Hemsworth. source Jorge Blanco

Jorge Blanco has trained celebrities including Meghan Markle, Chris Hemsworth, Drake, and Robert Pattinson.

Blanco told Insider that Drake “picks things up very fast” and is “very fun to work with.”

Formerly the Spanish National Kickboxing Champion, Blanco explained why he favors combat training for getting in shape.

Blanco also broke down exactly what a workout with him involves.

Jorge Blanco is a Toronto-based Spanish personal trainer who has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Chris Hemsworth, Drake, Robert Pattinson, and even former royalty, Meghan Markle.

Blanco trained Markle when she was filming “Suits” in Canada, telling Vanity Fair Spain that he “had a great time training with her because she is super sympathetic and also speaks Spanish with an Argentine accent.”

And now the celebrity trainer has explained to Insider exactly how he trains his clients and why he favors fight training for losing weight and getting in shape.

Blanco trains celebrities and ‘normal’ people in the same way

As famous as some of Blanco’s clients are, he said there’s no real difference between working with high profile individuals and an average client.

“They are all human beings,” Blanco told Insider. “The only thing that could be slightly different is the crazy schedules.”

His former client list reads like the guest list of an incredible Hollywood party, and Blanco feels privileged to work with some of the biggest stars in the world.

caption Blanco was formerly the Spanish National Kickboxing Champion. source Jorge Blanco

“To me working with every one of them is an absolute honor, especially with Drake and Chris,” he said.

Blanco described Drake as someone who “picks things up very fast” and is “very fun to work with.”

As for Hemsworth, Blanco has not only trained him but he is part of the actor’s workout app, Centr, which Insider’s Jacob Sarkisian tried and thought was “ideal” during lockdown.

Blanco is one of 12 trainers on the app, and described it as “such a cool project.”

His training philosophy is focused on fighting skills

Formerly the Spanish National Kickboxing Champion and a member of the Spanish National and Olympic Boxing Team, Blanco uses this training in his workout programs now.

That said, he tailors his workouts to the client.

“I don’t make it about my style or preferences,” Blanco said. “I use a lifetime of knowledge and experiences working with some of the best athletes in the world to make my student better in whatever area they wish to improve.

“I am a perfectionist so I am not for everyone, however, I feel like whoever can put up with me, they will be happy with the overall result and performance.”

caption Blanco believes fighting is great for both mental and physical health. source Jorge Blanco

Blanco believes fighting training (non-contact) is a “complete” form of training, both physically and mentally.

“I always emphasize the mental aspect of fighting at a high level to my students,” he said.

“In my experience, if you control your mind you definitely can get your body to achieve pretty much anything.”

And the trainer says combat training is “absolutely” a good idea if you want to lose weight.

“Fighting training options and exercises are limitless, there are tons of different movements that can get the body and heart rate going, getting everyone to that fat burning state pretty easily,” he said.

Focus on the fundamentals

Although workout sessions vary based on a client’s abilities and goals, Blanco gave Insider an example of a training session he would typically create for a non-professional athlete.

The workout begins with a warm-up and mobility movements.

Next, it’s time to work on fundamental movements of the human body. This means the basic movements that all workout exercises are comprised of, including squat, lunge, hinge, push, and pull.

“I am a big believer in fundamentals and also students tend to be better at patterns they understand so we practice them constantly,” Blanco said.

The third part of the workout is where the combat aspect comes in, working on fight specific tasks, “whether it’s a kick we want to perfect, a flying knee, or a particular combination.”

To finish off, Blanco takes his clients through a “gentle stretch” to cool down and help with achieving optimal recovery.

source Jorge Blanco

Ultimately, Blanco says the most important thing is showing up for yourself.

“The key to training is being consistent, every day just a little bit,” he said.

“The days when you don’t want to are the days that count the most.”

