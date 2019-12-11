These are the best Christmas gifts you can buy, according to Meghan Markle

caption The Duchess of Sussex knows how to do Christmas right. source Marty Melville/ Getty Images, Etsy

Meghan Markle‘s Christmas gift guide from her former lifestyle blog, “The Tig,” has recently resurfaced.

The Duchess of Sussex’s roundup was certainly versatile, and included everything from perfume and quote bracelets to an Indian spice kit for the foodie in your life.

“So whether you’re shopping for your gals, your coworkers, the perfect gift for your guy, or just something special for yourself (you’ve earned it!), get ready to swipe, click, and tap onto some of the best finds of the season,” Markle wrote in 2014.

Scroll down to find some of the best gift options from Markle’s list, and where to buy them yourself.

A pair of socks — or four — will never go amiss.

source East Dane

“It’s easy to grab another t-shirt for your man – but you’ll likely steal it for PJs anyway,” Markle wrote. “Instead, give him something creative that he’ll actually enjoy like these little gems!”

The former actress suggested the $45 (£34.20) Happy Socks X East Dane Exclusive Gift Box Set, pictured above. Although this range is currently out of stock, you can find a similar set of Happy Socks on Amazon.

For the ladies in your life, perfume is always a thoughtful option. Markle recommends Roses de Chloé.

source Amazon

“We couldn’t omit for the ladies in your life!” Markle wrote.

“From swoon-worthy fragrance, classic kicks, a cozy sweater, and our version of a nouveau friendship bracelet, your girls will be plenty pleased with you!”

The fragrance which the duchess suggests, Roses de Chloé, is described as “like thousands of petals from a bouquet of fresh cut roses.”

You can buy a 75ml bottle for £66.63 ($87.62) from Amazon.

These matching “You are my sunshine” quote bracelets would make an adorably sentimental mother-daughter gift.

source Etsy

“Maybe it’s my love of words in general, but all gifts scripted with phrases either tongue in cheek or inspirational are always high on my holiday wish list,” Markle wrote.

You can buy the bracelets on Etsy for £33.23 ($43.70).

These East Coaster and West Coaster drinking coasters are perfect for whichever side of the country you live on.

source Amazon

You can buy the matching set for $14.99 on Amazon.

This wash bag is the best self-esteem booster.

source Amazon

Markle suggests this bag from Everything Begins for £21.01 ($27).

For the Top Chef fans in your life, a cookbook can go a long way.

source Amazon

“For all your friends who love to binge watch Top Chef and fancy themselves to be foodies, these gifts will fit nicely into any pantry…or belly,” Markle wrote.

The duchess suggests this “Bar Tartine” cookbook, which you can buy on Amazon for £30 ($40).

This Indian spice kit would also be great for the foodie in your life.

source Etsy

You can get the kit for £27.69 ($35.57) from Etsy.

This one should come as no surprise to fans of the Duchess of Sussex, who know that the former actress is a foodie. Markle regularly shared her favourite recipes on The Tig before marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

