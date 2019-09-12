Every item in Meghan Markle’s new clothing collection, ranked by price

caption The Duchess of Sussex behind-the-scenes at the Smart Set photo shoot. source Jenny Zarins.

The Duchess of Sussex has launched her first clothing line, The Smart Set Collection.

Meghan Markle, in partnership with Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Jigsaw, and Misha Nonoo, has released a workwear range, which will be available to purchase “for at least 2 weeks” according to Buckingham Palace.

For each item purchased, another will be donated to unemployed women through the charity Smart Works.

One item from the range, a leather handbag, has already sold out online.

Here’s every item in the collection, ranked by price.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex unveiled her first clothing line on Thursday.

The Smart Set Collection, which features workwear-inspired pieces, has been released in partnership with Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Jigsaw, and Misha Nonoo, and will be available to purchase “for at least 2 weeks,” according to Buckingham Palace.

For every item purchased, another will be donated to Smart Works, a charity that helps support vulnerable and unemployed women through equipping them with the essentials to get back into the workplace.

“Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact,” Markle said of the collection.

“It was just last September that we launched the ‘Together’ cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell.

“Today, a year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good,” she added.

Here’s every item from the new range, ranked from least expensive to most expensive.

Items released so far include a white shirt, a blazer and trouser set, and a shift dress.

source Jenny Zarins.

The black shift dress is the most affordable item in the collection at $32.50.

source Jenny Zarins

The dress, which can be purchased from Marks & Spencer online, also comes in red and blue.

source Marks & Spencer

Meghan has also catered to ladies on the shorter side, as there’s a petite version of the dress.

source Jenny Zarins.

You can also find this version in the online store.

Next up is the leather tote bag with a detachable crossbody strap, at $134.

source Jenny Zarins.

The bag, which comes in black and beige, has already sold out on the John Lewis website.

source John Lewis.

The most expensive item is this black blazer and trouser set, which comes in at $392 for both pieces.

source Jenny Zarins.

Nail your next job interview with “The Paris Jacket” for $245, or the matching slim fit tapered trousers, which come in at $147. Both items can be purchased from Jigsaw.

source Jenny Zarins.

The final item is this white shirt, designed by Markle’s good friend, Misha Nonoo. Details of the item, including the price, have not yet been released.

source Jenny Zarins.

For every item bought, another will be donated to unemployed women through the charity Smart Works, of which the duchess is patron.

source Jenny Zarins.

The Smart Set collection will be available for “at least 2 weeks,” according to Buckingham Palace. With items already starting to sell out, fans are hoping the duchess will release another range, however this is yet to be confirmed by the palace.