Meghan Markle visited a community kitchen on Wednesday, where she helped cook for the elderly and homeless.

Markle has collaborated with the group before, and produced a cookbook with them, which has rasied almost $270,000.

The Hubb Community Kitchen was founded by women affected by London’s Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 71 people.

In the book, Markle says she "immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together."

Meghan Markle cooked for homeless people and the elderly with a women’s charity in London to see how the funds raised by the cookbook they created together have made a difference.

Markle’s first solo charity endeavor as a royal was to support a cookbook by the Hubb Community Kitchen, which was founded by women affected by a fire at Grenfell Tower, which was close to Kenginston Palace.

The book, “Together: Our Community Cookbook,” has sold nearly 40,000 copies in the UK, raising almost $270,000, UK newspaper the Daily Mail reported. The women sought to raise the money to keep the kitchen open seven days a week.

Markle returned to the kitchen on Wednesday morning to see how the funds raised so far have been put to use. She put on an apron and helped to prepare Middle Eastern foods, including Egyptian lamb fattah, Persian chicken, and barberry rice, according to the Mail.

She helped to prepare rainbow vegetables and drank ginger tea as she listened to the women’s plans for the future of the kitchen, according to Aine Fox, a Press Association journalist who was at the kitchen.

The cookbook, published by Penguin Random House, features more than 50 recipes from women whose community was affected by the fire, which killed 71 people last year.

“I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together,” Markle says in the book’s foreword.

“Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture and commune through food, through crisis or joy – something we can all relate to,” Markle wrote.

“Through this charitable endeavour, the proceeds will allow the kitchen to thrive and keep the global spirit of community alive.”

The duchess first visited the project in January 2018 and has since made a number of both public and private visits since.