Meghan Markle wore modern cow-print heels, a huge departure from her usual royal shoe style

Meghan Markle gave fans a master class in how to wear the animal-print trend during a visit to a UK-based charity.

Thursday morning, Kensington Palace named the duchess a royal patron of Smart Works, a non-profit organization that provides interview clothing and training to help women in need.

Soon after the palace’s announcement, Markle met with volunteers at Smart Works’ headquarters in London, UK, wearing a business-casual ensemble.

The duchess, whose first child with Prince Harry is due in spring later this year, opted for a black midi dress by maternity brand, Hatch, and a tan coat by Oscar de la Renta.

caption Markle accessorized with a box-shaped handbag by Victoria Beckham. source Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty Images

Markle added a surprisingly modern touch to her outfit: a pair of cow-print heels with clear PVC on the sides. Since she married Prince Harry in May 2018, the duchess has gravitated toward classic shoe styles in muted colors like blush pink and beige.

caption A closer look at the duchess’ bold cow-print heels by Gianvito Rossi. source Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

During her visit to Smart Works, Markle participated in discussions with volunteers, helped style a woman named Patsy, and chatted with a woman named Ruma who recently landed a part-time job.

In the @SmartWorksHQ Dressing Room, The Duchess helped Patsy style an outfit for her new job. The award-winning charity helps unemployed women in their upcoming interviews by offering them an outfit to wear and 1:1 coaching. pic.twitter.com/BZHDK01FeF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2019

The Duchess meets Ruma, who was referred to @SmartWorksHQ from the @PrincesTrust ahead of her interview. Ruma had been out of work for almost a year, but has now secured a part time role, and will be coming back to pick a set of outfits from the Dressing Room for her new job. pic.twitter.com/k4vGdBCo1d — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2019

The duchess was also named the royal patron of three other organizations Thursday morning, all of which reflect causes she has “long been associated” with, Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter.

Her patronages include Mayhew, a charity that promotes animal welfare through community and educational initiatives and preventative veterinary care.

Markle is also taking over two patronages that Queen Elizabeth II has held for 45 and 33 years, respectively: The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU).

Based in London, the National Theatre is a publicly funded performing arts venue that aims to make theater more inclusive and diverse, as well as accessible to everyone.

The ACU is an international university network that includes more than 500 institutions in over 50 of the 53 countries that make up the Commonwealth.

Some of the organization’s main roles are to oversee international scholarship programs, organize conferences, and work to “bridge the gap between higher education and Commonwealth governments.”

According to Kensington Palace, Markle will visit these three patronages over the upcoming weeks, following her visit to Smart Works on Thursday.

