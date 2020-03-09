Meghan Markle’s latest engagement was kept secret because she reportedly didn’t want to overshadow another royal

The Duchess of Sussex kept her latest engagement secret because she didn’t want to overshadow the Duchess of Cornwall’s speech on domestic violence, according to royal correspondent Richard Palmer.

Meghan Markle’s appearance at an East London school on Friday wasn’t shared in the press until the following evening.

However, Palmer said Markle ended up clashing with the duchess’ speech anyway by sharing details of another secret engagement on the same day.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated International Women’s Day with a visit to Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, East London on Friday.

The event wasn’t announced by Buckingham Palace beforehand, and photos from the visit weren’t shared until Saturday evening.

This was an unusual move for the palace, which typically has royal reporters covering the royal family’s events live to fans around the world as they are happening.

According to Richard Palmer, royal correspondent for the Daily Express, the duchess made the decision because she didn’t want to overshadow the Duchess of Cornwall’s speech on domestic violence.

To give some context to stories over the last couple of days, Meghan did an engagement on Friday that was embargoed for Britain’s Sunday papers. What irked royal corrs was we were told it was embargoed because she didn’t want to conflict with Camilla’s speech on domestic abuse… — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) March 7, 2020

However, Palmer added that she did conflict with the duchess’ speech anyway by announcing another secret visit on the same day.

But then she did conflict with Camilla’s speech by giving a story to London’s evening newspaper about her trip to see a National Theatre project. The story came out on the day Camilla was making her big speech. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) March 7, 2020

The duchess visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London on Thursday, however, she didn’t share photos from the outing until Friday – the same day as both her and the Duchess of Cornwall’s royal engagements.

However, it’s not clear whether it was Markle herself or the palace press team who decided the timing of when to share the news.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

