Meghan Markle wore a flowing dress with voluminous sleeves and $12,000 earrings during her royal tour of Morocco

With the exception of her jewelry, Meghan Markle wore head-to-toe Dior during her royal tour of Morocco on Sunday.

She paired a flowing cream gown with gold shoes and a matching clutch that were both also designed by Dior.

Markle completed the look with Birks Snowflake Snowstorm diamond earrings, which retail for $12,000.

She also wore a new red Valentino dress while arriving at the airport in Casablanca, Morocco on Saturday.

Meghan Markle started a three-day royal tour of Morocco on Saturday, and she just debuted a new bespoke gown that’s one of her most elegant maternity looks yet.

On Sunday, she and Prince Harry attended a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco at the British Residence in Rabat, Morocco.

Markle wore a flowing caftan-inspired gown by Dior with crystal embellishments along its voluminous sleeves. She paired the cream gown with gold heels by Dior and a matching clutch by Dior to complete the head-to-toe designer ensemble.

The duchess also brought back her Birks Snowflake Snowstorm diamond earrings, which retail for $12,000 and are made of 18-karat white gold.

She’s worn them several times before, such as during her royal tour of Ireland in July 2018.

caption She previously wore the earrings in Ireland in July 2018. source Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

This wasn’t the only designer dress Markle debuted this weekend, as she also stepped out on Saturday in a red gown by Valentino while arriving at the airport in Casablanca, Morocco. The dress featured a shoulder overlay with subtle floral embroidery.

Markle may have dressed down for her trip to New York City, but she was back to her designer duds for her official royal duties.