People think Meghan Markle’s first movie role after ‘Megxit’ is defiant, but it’s actually a tribute to her royal roots

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is the new voice of Disney – and the role is a surprising tribute to her royal roots.

Meghan Markle narrates the new documentary, “Elephant,” which came out on Disney Plus on April 3, just two days after she officially resigned from the royal family.

Despite the timing of its release, the movie has nothing to do with “Megxit” and everything to do with supporting Elephants Without Borders, a charity that has been close to the duchess’ heart since the start of her royal career.

When Disney Plus announced its new voice-over star was none other than Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, royal watchers across the globe couldn’t wait to dub the move as “Markle’s return to Hollywood.”

Last week it was confirmed that Markle – who resigned from the royal family on April 1 – would narrate the new nature documentary, “Elephant,” out April 3.

Just seeing “Markle” and “Disney” side-by-side was enough to convince some that this is the former actress’ triumphant comeback to a life of glitz and glam – something critics believe was always her intention.

caption “Elephant” is available on Disney Plus now. source Disney Plus

Not to mention, the fact the movie was released two days after the duchess officially signed off from royal duties likely adds to their argument.

But they couldn’t be further from the truth. Here’s why.

Markle pays tribute to her and Prince Harry’s royal roots with the new documentary

“Elephant” follows African elephant Shani and her calf Jomo as they travel hundreds of miles across the Kalahari Desert with their herd in search of water.

The documentary shines a light not only on the struggles these creatures go through along the way, but on the strong familial bonds between the herd. Just several minutes into the movie you see a calf almost suffocating in a mud pool, until members of the herd work together to rescue the little one and pull him out with their trunks.

This theme is represented all the way through the movie, ending with a dramatic face-off between Shani and a pack of lions who have their eyes on a vulnerable Jomo.

“Emotional bonds between elephants are as strong and long-lasting as our own,” Markle says.

caption The movie follows Shani and Jomo’s journey across the Kalahari Desert. source Disney Plus

The duchess’ narration is spot on – delivering just the right amount of punch or empathy for any given moment.

And although her performance is impressive, it didn’t feel like the duchess was acting. If you are aware of Markle’s experience working with elephants in the past, it won’t be hard to understand why.

In exchange for Markle’s work on the film, Disney Nature and Disney Conversation Fund are donating to the charity Elephants Without Borders, Vanity Fair and The Guardian reports.

The charity, which works to protect elephants in Botswana, is one that has been championed by Markle since before the start of her royal career.

In fact, Markle and Prince Harry visited the charity in Botswana to mark World Elephant Day in 2017, which fell on August 12 that year – three months before the couple got engaged.

It was likely one of their first joint projects together as a couple – and for Markle, a taste of the charity work that was to come throughout her royal career.

Scroll to the fourth image in the post below to see a photo from the trip, which was shared to the Sussex Royal Instagram account two years later.

“Their Royal Highnesses traveled to Botswana to assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders in equipping a bull elephant with a satellite collar,” a spokesperson for the couple wrote.

“Approximately 100 elephants are poached/killed every day for their ivory tusks.

“Using satellite technology allows conservationists to track their critical migratory patterns and to protect them and the local communities from human-wildlife conflict,” they added.

The timing of the movie’s release has nothing to do with ‘Megxit’

Contrary to public belief, the movie’s release date had always been planned on April 3 to mark Earth month – not “Megxit.”

It’s also worth noting that when the duchess signed on to this project last fall, she had no idea she would be completely cutting ties with her royal role.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex initially announced their plans to “step back” from their senior roles in January, but made it clear they still intended to carry out duties on behalf of the Queen.

However, after pushback from the palace, it was agreed that the couple would not be allowed to work on a part-time basis and were instead told they would have to give up their roles and “HRH” status completely.

Of course, it’s possible that before their decision to completely resign, Markle could have had plans with the Elephants Without Borders charity to coincide with the movie’s release date.

Whether that would have been Markle adopting the organization as a new royal patronage, taking a royal tour of Botswana to work with the charity, or even posting on the now-defunct Sussex Royal account, we’ll never know.

One thing is clear, though – Markle’s latest project brings both Markle’s past worlds (royal and entertainment) together.

The project certainly leans more towards her royal roots. Whether it also provides a gateway for her return to Hollywood … well, that would just be an added bonus.

