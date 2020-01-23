Meghan Markle’s former drama teacher says being a royal is ‘the biggest acting job of any human being in the world’

The Duchess of Sussex’s former drama teacher said being a member of the royal family is “the biggest acting job” of anyone in the world.

“From the moment she wakes up in the morning until that door closes and they have their private time, hopefully, she’s out there being the Duchess of Sussex. And that’s a big role – that’s a huge role,” said Gigi Perreau in the documentary “Thomas Markle: My Story.”

Perreau’s segment in the documentary appears to have been filmed before Meghan Markle stepped back from the royal family.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Meghan Markle‘s former drama teacher says her role as the Duchess of Sussex was “the biggest acting job” of anyone in the world.

In the new documentary “Thomas Markle: My Story,” Markle’s teacher, Gigi Perreau, spoke to the duchess’ father as part of a segment that appears to have been filmed before she quit her role as a working royal.

“I’m extremely proud of Meghan, I think in her role now as the duchess, she’s doing an amazing job,” Perreau said.

caption Meghan Markle and her former teacher, Gigi. source Channel 5

“And they said, ‘Do you think she’s gonna miss acting?’

“All I could do is laugh – you’re laughing now,” she said, referring to Thomas.

“I said, ‘Are you kidding? She’s got the biggest acting job of any human being in the world.'”

caption Markle as a teenager in her school’s drama department. source Channel 5

She added: “From the moment she wakes up in the morning until that door closes and they have their private time, hopefully, she’s out there being the Duchess of Sussex. And that’s a big role – that’s a huge role.”

Perreau has publicly supported Markle since her royal wedding in 2018 – and she even travelled to Windsor for the special occasion.

Markle recognized Perreau in the crowd after the wedding ceremony, and a video of the moment shows the former actress shout “Oh my god” as she realized who it was.

“Oh my God” screams Meghan as her old drama teacher Gigi Perreau manages to catch her eye in the crowd! Two seconds before I said do you think she’d recognise you! She was right! @itv @itvnews pic.twitter.com/6QMqLV1lp3 — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) May 19, 2018

Earlier this month the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would “step back” as senior royals, before Buckingham Palace later announced that they would also drop their titles and completely step down from all royal duties.

Now, Thomas Markle has spoken emotionally about his relationship with his daughter in the new documentary.

He said he “cried” watching Prince Charles walk her down the aisle in 2018.

“My daughter looked beautiful. I wish that I could have been there with her,” he said. “I was certainly appreciative Charles was there. I was jealous of him, I really wanted to do that. I admit I cried a bit about that. To this day I can’t forget that moment.”

Read more:

Thomas Markle says he cried seeing Meghan Markle walk down the aisle because he was ‘jealous’ of Prince Charles

Thomas Markle says he had no idea who Prince Harry was when Meghan first told him they were dating

Everything we know about what’s next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they try to become ‘regular’ citizens in Canada