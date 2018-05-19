These are the first photos of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

- source
- Meghan Markle has arrived at St George’s Chapel – and her dress is stunning.
- The sleek, long-sleeve white dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy.
- It features a five-metre-long silk tulle veil featuring unique embroidered flowers representing all of the Commonwealth countries.
The first photos of Meghan Markle’s royal wedding dress have emerged – and she looks stunning.
Markle arrived at St George’s Chapel on Saturday just before 12 p.m., accompanied by her mother, Doria Ragland.
Her sleek, long-sleeve, white dress is designed by the acclaimed British designer Clare Waight Keller of Givency.
Its off-the-shoulder design features pures lines “achieved using six meticulously placed seams,” according to Kensington Palace.
“The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasises the slender sculpted waist,” a statement went on.
“The lines of the dress extend towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The slim three-quarter sleeves add a note of refined modernity.”
She completed her outfit with five-metre-long silk tulle long veil and tiara on top of her hair, which is pinned back into a bun.
The veil features unique hand-embroided silk thread flowers representing the flora of each Commonwealth country, as per Markle’s request.
“Ms. Markle wanted to express her gratitude for the opportunity to support the work of the Commonwealth by incorporating references to its members into the design of her wedding dress,” the palace stated.
