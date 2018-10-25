Meghan Markle wore a dress with the label still attached on her trip to Tonga, but still made a great entrance

caption A composite image showing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arriving at Tonga’s Fua’amotu Airport on Thursday and the label at the bottom of Meghan’s dress. source Chris Jackson/Dominic Lipinski – Pool/Getty Images/INSIDER

Meghan Markle wore a dress with the label still attached as she arrived in Tonga, a rare style slip.

But she still made a great entrance as she stepped off the plane to meet Tonga’s princess and other officials.

The $515 (£400) embroidered red dress from Self-Portrait is the latest example of Meghan’s early-pregnancy style.

Meghan and Prince Harry will meet with Tonga’s royal family on Thursday as part of their first official royal tour.

While the label could be seen for anyone looking at the bottom of the dress, Meghan looked stunning in the color, which is the color of the Tongan flag.

caption Meghan and Harry were met off the plane by schoolchildren and traditional dancers. The label is visible in this frame too. source Dominic Lipinski – Pool/Getty Images

The royals were met off their plane by schoolchildren and dancers in traditional outfits, and they met Princess Angelika Latufuipeka and other officials at the airport.

The duchess has provided plenty of glimpses of her early maternity style on the tour so far as she has visited Australia and Fiji with Prince Harry.

caption The label on Meghan’s dress was visible. source Dominic Lipinski – Pool/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan met King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u and attended an official reception and dinner later on Thursday.

They will return to Australia on Friday and travel to New Zealand on Sunday for the last leg of their 16-day tour.

Following this evening's welcome reception and dinner, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined King Tupou VI, Queen Nanasipauu and Princess Angelika Latufuipeka to watch traditional Tongan entertainment. #RoyalVisitTonga pic.twitter.com/uZ0USBJ7XO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 25, 2018

So far, Meghan has shown her passion for eco-friendly clothing and has also channeled the fashion of her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, on a number of occasions.

She has also stretched the informal rules that normally constrain the royals, wearing a type of shoe that the queen reportedly doesn’t like and going barefoot on the beach with a mental health group.