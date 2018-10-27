A company says Meghan Markle created up to 30 new jobs just by wearing a pair of jeans — and it proves the ‘Markle Effect’ is real

caption Meghan Markle’s fashion is making a difference. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle wore a pair of Outland Denim jeans twice during her visit to Australia.

The brand tweeted that the recent spike in sales has allowed them to hire 15 to 30 new seamstresses in its Cambodian production house.

The brand aims to provide living wages and fair working conditions to women affected by human trafficking and those at risk of falling into poverty.

It’s no secret that whatever Meghan Markle wears almost instantly sells out. The exposure she gives brands has become known as the “Markle Effect,” and now one brand says it’s helping exapand its humanitarian mission.

Markle has worn a pair of Outland Denim jeans twice during her recent visit to Australia, and the company just tweeted that the recent spike in sales has allowed them to hire more seamstresses in their Cambodian production house.

Thanks to the Duchess' choice in denim, we're pleased to announce that it will be possible to employ a further 15 to 30 seamstresses in our Cambodian production house in the coming weeks, and the recruitment process has already begun. ???? Pool/Samir Hussein – Getty images pic.twitter.com/eUVEpVncGf — Outland Denim (@OutlandDenim) October 26, 2018

“Thanks to the Duchess’ choice in denim, we’re pleased to announce that it will be possible to employ a further 15 to 30 seamstresses in our Cambodian production house in the coming weeks, and the recruitment process has already begun,” the brand announced on Twitter.

According to their website, Outland Denim strives to “set a standard for the treatment and remuneration of young female workers in the garment manufacturing industry” by providing a living wage and fair working conditions for the women working it its production house. It specifically aims to help women affected by human trafficking, and those most at risk of falling into poverty.

caption The duchess also wore the jeans during a visit to Dubbo, Australia. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The brand also focuses on ethical sourcing and using environmentally sound raw materials. Markle has worn quite a few eco-friendly pieces during the royal tour, such as flats made of recycled water bottles by Rothy’s and a casual summer dress made by Reformation.

caption Markle also wore a dress by Reformation. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It looks like the “Markle Effect” is certainly real, and it may just be helping a few good causes as well.

