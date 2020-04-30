Meghan Markle wore a $175 necklace that’s meant to ‘protect the wearer from negative vibes’

Meghan Markle made an unexpected public appearance in a video call for Smart Works, a UK-based organization that she became a patron of in January 2019.

For the call, the Duchess of Sussex wore a $175 Edge of Ember pendant with a $355 deep-rose Joseph sweater.

According to the product description, the evil eye necklace “protects its wearer from negative vibes.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Meghan Markle has made it clear that she is a fan of wearing jewelry that sends a message.

The Duchess of Sussex made a rare public appearance in a video for Smart Works, a UK-based charity that she became a patron of in January 2019. In the video, she was wearing a simple yet statement-making necklace.

caption Meghan Markle wore a pendant from Edge of Ember. source Smart Works

For the call, Markle wore a $175 Edge of Ember pendant. The Visionary Charm Necklace, which features a blue topaz evil eye, was inspired by vintage coins found in Asia, according to the product description.

“The Visionary Necklace bears a blue topaz evil eye to protects its wearer from negative vibes. It’s got your back,” the description states.

caption The Visionary Charm Necklace is made from 18K gold-plated sterling silver. source Edge of Ember

She paired the pendant with a shorter necklace, as well as a $355 burgundy Joseph V-neck sweater that was sold out at the time of writing.

After becoming Smart Works’ patron, Markle released a capsule collection of workwear-inspired pieces that were made in partnership with Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Jigsaw, and Misha Nonoo. For every item bought online and in-store, one item was donated to unemployed women being helped through the charity.

Markle recently paid tribute to Prince Harry and Archie with her jewelry

In a prerecorded interview with “Good Morning America,” the Duchess of Sussex wore necklaces that represented the zodiac signs of her husband and young son. The 2019 interview was about her role as the narrator for Disney’s film “Elephant,” which is now streaming on Disney Plus.

For the appearance, Markle sported a $154 shirt from the Smart Set workwear-inspired clothing line she released in September 2019. She paired the top with a $79 Shirley horoscope necklace representing Harry’s Virgo sign and a $159 Vanessa Coin zodiac necklace with the Taurus charm, in honor of Archie’s May 6 birthday.