18 of Meghan Markle’s best fall fashion looks

caption One thing is for sure: The royal knows her way around a statement coat. source Getty Images

Meghan Markle is known for her feminine and elegant sense of style.

Whether you’re yearning for a classic tailored coat, a casual jean jacket, or a pair of suede boots, it’s never too late to adopt some of the duchess’ best fall fashion looks.

Her style selections over the years – including faux fur, leather, and autumnal colors – serve as inspiration as the weather gets colder.

Meghan Markle has mastered the Los Angeles-meets-royal style and, judging by the outfits she wore on her recent royal tour, that’s not changing any time soon.

A fan of both luxury and high-street brands, Markle isn’t scared of taking fashion risks, and many of her outfits from the last decade are resurfacing in this season’s trends.

Here are 18 of Meghan Markle’s best fall looks.

While this slinky, burnt orange cocktail dress is not something Meghan Markle would wear today, the color is perfect for fall.

caption Meghan Markle at the GQ Men Of The Year Party in Los Angeles in 2012. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The low-V neckline of this cocktail dress would hardly be approved by Queen Elizabeth now that Markle is a duchess. However, the dress is in line with current fall fashion trends: Last year, Etsy released its trend report and named burnt orange as the color of 2019.

Early in her career, Meghan Markle embodied sophisticated, feminine glamour in a teal, pussy-bow blouse and pencil skirt.

caption Markle in 2013. source Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The pussy bow is reportedly coming back this fall, with Net-A-Porter describing the detail as the newest way to update your workwear look. The fashion retail site said the feminine accessory can transition from daywear to an evening look if you loosen the tie.

The Duchess of Sussex frequented New York Fashion Week before joining the royal family.

caption Markle at the Tracy Reese show in New York City in September 2013. source Brian Killian/WireImage/Getty Images

While plaid prints are usually associated with fall and floral prints with spring, these dark, autumnal florals are on-trend this season.

In September 2013, Meghan Markle turned heads at New York Fashion Week in an emerald green, suede minidress by Rachel Zoe.

caption Markle in 2013. source Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Meghan Markle seems to love wearing green, especially during the fall season. This suede minidress seamlessly transitions from those late-summer days into fall. While Markle chose to go bare-legged, a pair of tights and leather boots would make this look work well into fall.

This green sweater layered over a classic button-up is perfect for cozy fall days.

caption Markle in February 2014. source Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth reportedly prefers women to wear skirts or dresses around her instead of pants. We wonder how she would feel about this edgy pair.

Leather trousers aren’t the only fall trend Meghan’s explored in the past. This gold-studded jacket may have been worn in February, but it could easily be part of a fall wardrobe.

caption Markle during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 in New York City. source Paul Morigi/WireImage/Getty Images

Meghan also styled a leather jacket for an interview with Tory Burch. When asked about the inspiration behind her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, Markle said, “In the past few years, my access to fashion and beauty has broadened, and I have started to understand things in a different way. That feeling of, ‘Oh … right, so clothes aren’t just fabric, they’re art.'”

This faux-fur coat is the pinnacle of fall fashion. In 2014, Markle paired the off-white coat with a denim miniskirt, pastel pink top, and rose-colored clutch.

caption Markle wearing Miu Miu in 2014 in New York City. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Who What Wear recently named fluffy, faux-fur coats as one of its fall/winter 2019 coat trends to watch.

For this fall look, Markle paired a burgundy evening gown with a relaxed, worn-in leather jacket.

caption Markle is pictured in Toronto in 2014. source George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

She may be royalty now, but in this look, the Los Angeles native looks like a total it-girl.

She’s a fan of the monochrome look. Here, she pairs a matching skirt and crop top with a cream leather jacket draped over her shoulders.

caption Markle in Toronto in 2015. source George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

While some say you can’t wear white after Labor Day, we disagree. This stylish and sophisticated look marked a turn in Markle’s style towards a more royal-approved look.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017, all eyes were on the glowing couple, Markle’s sparkling engagement ring, and her white coat.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017. source Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The Line the Label coat was reportedly renamed the “Meghan” and sold out within minutes.

“We are incredibly honored that Meghan chose to wear a Line coat to mark this very special occasion,” John Muscat, Line the Label’s president and co-founder, said in an official statement. “Meghan has an effortlessly chic sense of style, which we’ve always admired. We know this particular coat is one of her favorite pieces so we have officially decided to name it the ‘Meghan.’ We are elated for Meghan and wish her a lifetime of happiness with Prince Harry.”

Meghan Markle knows her way around a fall coat — but her use of fall accessories shouldn’t go unnoticed.

caption Meghan and Harry outside church on Christmas Day in 2017. source ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

While attending the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, Markle wore a $1,495 camel-colored tie coat by Sentaler, brown suede boots, matching hat, and a tan and red Chloé bag. While this look worked for the Christmas celebrations, the neutral colors are also perfect for the fall season.

Another eye-catching fall accessory enjoyed by the duchess is this emerald green leather bag by British leather goods company DeMellier.

caption Meghan Markle carried this bag in Wales in 2018. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Markle appears to prefer small saddle bags as opposed to clutches and totes. This small DeMellier crossbody is $395. Meghan Markle is believed to be an avid fan of the brand: She reportedly owns multiple bags from the British leather goods company.

During her engagement, Meghan Markle showcased simple, stylish coats throughout the fall and winter seasons.

caption Harry and Meghan in Belfast, Northern Ireland in 2018. source Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Although the duchess wore this sophisticated coat by Mackage during a surprise visit to Northern Ireland in March, this classic look could easily work for fall. From the cream-colored coat to dark mustard heels and sleek emerald pencil skirt, Markle is wearing the best of autumn fashion.

For an early October appearance, Meghan Markle wore an emerald pencil skirt and forest green blouse. The newly minted royal paired the autumnal look with simple tan pumps.

caption The couple in 2018. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

While the green $595 Hugo Boss skirt and $99 green silk blouse from & Other Stories are currently both unavailable, leather skirts are perfect for the chilly fall weather.

The Duchess of Sussex’s cozy plaid coat is a must-have for the fall and winter season.

caption Meghan Markle visits Edinburgh Castle on February 13, 2018. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

This green plaid coat certainly made a statement on the duchess’ trip to Scotland in February 2018. This cozy yet sophisticated style would work for strolls through an apple orchard or while you’re warming up with a cup of hot chocolate.

Markle perfectly matched her olive green boots with her purse.

caption The couple in Bristol, England, in 2019. source Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

On an official visit to Bristol, England, Meghan Markle stepped out in a pair of suede, olive green boots by Sarah Flint, which retail for $695. The actress-turned-royal paired the fall-ready boots with a dark blue coat, green purse, gloves, and a dark floral dress.

Nothing says apple picking and bonfires like a simple jean jacket, and Meghan Markle totally nails this classic fall look.

caption Markle during her royal tour of South Africa in September 2019. source Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

While Meghan Markle is perhaps more typically known for wearing elegant dresses, sophisticated coats, and heels, she isn’t afraid of a more casual look. Markle wore a button-down shirt, skinny jeans, and an effortless denim jacket during her tour of South Africa. While some of the duchess’ other outfits are out of most people’s price ranges, this simple fall style can be easily replicated.

Meghan Markle’s trench-style dress is a perfect example of a transitional wardrobe piece.

caption The duchess at the University of Johannesburg in October 2019. source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

When it comes to creating the perfect fall wardrobe, it’s also important to think about purchasing pieces that work throughout the year. The sleeveless silhouette of this camel trench dress works perfectly during the summer. However, if paired with a light turtleneck and pair of boots, this look can easily work in the crisp fall weather.