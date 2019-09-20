5 books everyone should read, according to Meghan Markle

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex is an avid reader, and has recommended some of her favorite books to fans over the years.

The royal has even contributed to a book of essays aimed at unveiling ” success secrets,” as well as a charity cookbook for the victims of Grenfell.

Here are the 5 must-read books you should own if you’re a Meghan Markle fan.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Meghan Markle has many hobbies. The duchess is known to be an avid cook, a former travel and lifestyle blogger, and is also quite the bookworm.

Over the years, the Duchess of Sussex has not only recommended her personal favorites to fans, but she’s also contributed to several books herself.

Read more: Meghan Markle just filed a trademark to try and stop people from impersonating her

Before she was a royal, Markle wrote an essay for “The Game Changers,” a book which aimed to provide “success secrets from inspirational women changing the game and influencing the world.”

Her bookshelf is pretty varied, too. From poetry to cookbooks, there’s certainly something for everyone.

Insider has rounded up the 5 books you should read if you’re a Meghan Markle fan.

“The Four-Chambered Heart” by Anaïs Nin

source Amazon

The 1950 love story by Anaïs Nin is said to be inspired by the author’s real-life relationship with the guitarist and poet, Gonzalo Moré.

Markle mentioned the novel in her guest editor letter for the September issue of British Vogue, where she said a quote from the book inspired the approach she took while working on the publication.

Read more: There’s a special reason for the empty space on Meghan Markle’s British Vogue cover, which showcases 15 inspirational women

She wrote: “I had read a book many moons ago called ‘The Four-Chambered Heart’, by Anaïs Nin, which had a quote that has always resonated with me: ‘I must be a mermaid, Rango. I have no fear of depths and a great fear of shallow living.’

“For this issue, I imagined, why would we swim in the shallow end of the pool when we could go to the deep end? A metaphor for life, as well as for this issue. Let’s be braver. Let’s go a bit deeper.”

You can buy the book here.

“Notes on a Nervous Planet” by Mat Haig

source Amazon

Markle also mentioned Matt Haig’s writing in her issue of British Vogue.

In fact, she dedicated an entire page to his body-positivity poem, “A Note from the Beach,” from his anthology “Notes on a Nervous Planet,” published earlier this year.

Written from the perspective of a beach, Haig writes that he doesn’t “care about your body” – something quite fitting for a fashion magazine filled with supermodels and celebrities.

“A personal favourite and the best reminder during the summer season… or any season, as a matter of fact,” the duchess wrote in the magazine.

Get your copy here.

“The Motivation Manifesto: 9 Declarations to Claim Your Personal Power” by Brendon Burchard

source Amazon

“The Motivation Manifesto” is a self-help book “for waking up your inner badass,” Markle wrote on her now defunct lifestyle website, “The Tig.”

According to Meghan’s Mirror, the duchess told fans the book will help them be “the very best version of yourself.”

“Annoyed by your self-doubt and distractions? The noise that keeps you from reaching your potential?” wrote Markle.

“Okay, so yeah. Me too. Even on my most Sasha Fierce days there’s a mean little voice in there going, “Hmmm…I’m not sure if you can, or should, or if you’re good enough to.

“Time to tell that little thief of joy to get outta your head,” she added. “This book is a must-have for waking up your inner badass, and being the very best version of yourself.”

Buy it here.

“The Game Changers” by Samantha Brett and Steph Adams

source Penguin

“The Game Changers” is a collection of essays from Hollywood A-listers, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Elle Macpherson, and, of course, the now Duchess of Sussex.

In the book, published in 2016, Markle wrote about how working in a soup kitchen as a teenager taught her the importance of putting others first – perhaps foreshadowing the charitable work she does now as a royal.

Read more: Meghan Markle’s British Vogue cover is eerily similar to a book she contributed to 3 years ago, but the magazine says it was the editor-in-chief’s idea

“I started working at a soup kitchen in skid row of Los Angeles when I was 13 years old, and the first day I felt really scared,” she wrote.

“I was young, and it was rough and raw down there and, though I was with a great volunteer group, I just felt overwhelmed.

“I remember one of my mentors (Mrs Maria Pollia) told me that ‘life is about putting others’ needs above your own fears’. That has always stayed with me.”

She added: “Yes, make sure you are safe and never ever put yourself in a compromising situation, but once that is checked off the list, I think it’s really important for us to remember that someone needs us, and that your act of giving/helping/doing can truly become an act of grace once you get out of your head.”

Find your copy here.

“Together, Our Community Cookbook”

source Amazon

Markle’s first solo royal project was her involvement with the charity cookbook, “Together,” which was published to raise money for the Grenfell Tower victims.

Not only did Markle write the foreword for the book, but she also volunteered at the Hubb Community Kitchen, which was founded by women who were affected by the tragic fire at the Grenfell Tower apartment building in London last year.

“I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together,” Markle says in the book’s foreword.

“Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture and commune through food, through crisis or joy – something we can all relate to.”

Buy it here.