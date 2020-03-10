All of the looks Meghan Markle wore during her final royal tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their final official appearances as senior members of the royal family.

Since Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex has been photographed in the UK wearing multiple stunning outfits.

One of her standout looks was the emerald green Emilia Wickstead dress she wore to the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Meghan Markle wore some of her best looks to date for her final tour as a senior member of the royal family.

On March 5, The Duchess of Sussex began taking part in her final official engagements in the UK, which involved wearing five different outfits. Prince Harry was right by her side in coordinating suits for a few of the events.

Some of the 38-year-old’s standout looks included an emerald green Emilia Wickstead caped dress, as well as a bold, red Safiyaa dress.

Here’s a look at all the outfits Markle wore during her final royal tour.

Markle opted for a stunning turquoise dress for the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday.

Markle wore a Victoria Beckham dress on Thursday.

The Duchess of Sussex beamed in a $1,285 Victoria Beckham dress that she accessorized with a Stella McCartney clutch, navy suede Manolo Blahnik pumps, and a $12,349 (£9,500) Jessica McCormack rose gold and diamond bracelet.

Earlier that day, Markle visited the immersive storytelling studio at the National Theatre in London, where she wore a $55 Topshop blouse with see-through puffy sleeves. She paired her top with an $875 Roland Mouret skirt and $683 Aquazurra pumps with pearl detailing.

The duchess accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a gold coin pendant with a hidden inscription, and a gold bracelet.

For a surprise school visit on Friday, Markle wore a stunning business casual outfit.

Markle wore a Me + Em boucle jacket on Friday.

Markle arrived at the Robert Clack Upper School in East London wearing a $485 Me+ Em fringe boucle jacket and Alexander Wang cropped trousers. She paired it with a $400 Rejina Pyo handbag, $745 Jennifer Chimaldi beige-and-black pumps, and the same $12,349 (£9,500) Jessica McCormack rose gold and diamond bracelet from the night before.

At the Mountbatten Festival of Music on Saturday, Markle looked regal in a red dress that matched Prince Harry’s royal uniform.

Markle coordinated with her husband in a $1,693 Safiyaa caped dress. For accessories, she opted for a $1,670 Manolo Blahnik clutch, $398 Stuart Weitzman pumps, and Simone Rocha crystal drop earrings.

On Monday, Markle turned heads in an emerald green dress with a cape at the Commonwealth Day service.

Markle arrived at Westminster Abbey in an Emilia Wickstead dress. She also wore a William Chambers fascinator, a $1,995 Gabriela Hearst handbag, Aquazurra pumps, and $12,000 Birks snowflake earrings.