Meghan Markle wore 2 dresses over $1,200 for her first appearances since her pregnancy announcement, and it could hint at her maternity style

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle made her first two official appearances after announcing her pregnancy.

She first wore a sleeveless white dress by Australian brand Karen Gee.

Markle then changed into a green, pleated shirtdress by Brandon Maxwell.

It’s only been a day since Meghan Markle’s pregnancy was announced on Monday, and the duchess has already debuted two new outfits that give a taste of what to expect from her maternity style.

On Tuesday, Markle and Prince Harry made the first stop of their royal tour by attending a welcome event at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia.

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on their first official royal tour. source Pool/Getty Images

Markle wore the sleeveless, white Blessed Dress by Australian brand Karen Gee. The dress retails for $1,800 AUD (around $1,286 USD).

She paired the look with butterfly-shaped earrings once owned by the late Princess Diana, as well as the $375 Legend pumps by Stuart Wetizman.

Later on Tuesday, the duchess attended an afternoon reception at Admiralty House in a green shirtdress by Brandon Maxwell, featuring a pleated skirt and a small cape overlay at the back.

According to style blog What Meghan Wore, the piece is from the designer’s 2019 runway collection but the color Markle wore is currently not available to purchase. A red version of the dress was previously available on Moda Operandi for $1,895.

Markle and Harry will be on their royal tour until October 31, so the duchess will probably debut more new looks over the next two weeks.