I lived like Meghan Markle in London for a day, and I can see why she’s had enough of being a senior royal

The author at St James's Palace in London.

If I were to ever marry into royalty, I’d want to know in advance just how different the lifestyle changes would be.

Last October, I set myself a challenge to live like Meghan Markle for a day.

I visited her favorite London hotspots, and only ate food and consumed drinks that the duchess enjoys.

While strolling through the city’s royal palaces was something I could definitely get used to, I found myself faced with setbacks – such as sore feet from walking in heels all day – that hopefully no real duchess would ever have to face.

Ultimately, having the freedom to take photos and explore at my own pace without being bombarded by people gave me a newfound appreciation for my life as a commoner – and made me understand why Markle wants to quit her role as a senior royal.

My first stop was the Luminary Bakery, a non-profit east London cafe that’s working to help “women who have had social and economic disadvantage” through courses, work experience, and paid employment.



“While the baked goods are absolutely delicious, it’s the story of how the program at Luminary reshapes lives through baking that is the actual icing on the cake,” Markle wrote on Instagram back in August.



Markle was right — the baked goods certainly looked tasty.



However, I opted instead for the £4.50 ($5.55) avocado on toast, which is one of the duchess’ go-to meals.



The cafe was so busy that I had to sit outside. (Somehow, I doubt this would have happened to a real duchess, but we’ll let this one slide.)



When it was time to make my way to the next destination, it dawned on me that Markle probably has a chauffeur to avoid crowds like these.



Trying my best to ignore the hustle and bustle of the two separate overground and underground services I had to take, I finally arrived at Green Park.



I was visiting Fortnum and Mason, an upmarket department store in Piccadilly. The store holds an official royal warrant issued by the Queen, to show that goods bought there are supplied to Her Majesty and the royal family.



The store, with its atmospheric lighting and premature display of Halloween candy, certainly wasn’t what I expected.



Markle is said to have gifted her makeup artist, Daniel Martin, chocolate truffles from the store when he visited Kensington Palace last year.



Naturally, I thought it was only fitting to try a free sample of the “Royal Blend.”



Next it was time to visit St James’s Palace, which was just a 10 minute walk from the store. Markle was reportedly baptized at the palace’s Chapel Royal before marrying Prince Harry last year.



Despite the building being the former residence of Princes William, Harry, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, it didn’t feel like a tourist spot. As I asked a passerby to take my picture, the people around me seemed oblivious to the building behind them.



And, as I stopped for a quick selfie, I felt sadly aware that a duchess would never do such a thing. Not, of course, when the whole world has their lens on you.



I should probably take this time to mention that I made the rather foolish decision to wear high-heeled boots. I was lagging a bit, but I was determined to carry on.



After a stroll (or, let’s be honest — a limp) through the nearby St James’s Park, I found the ideal spot that looks onto Buckingham Palace.



Markle has stood on the palace balcony for many iconic events, such as the Trooping the Colour parade.

source Anwar Hussein/ WireImage

Next, I took the underground to Kensington High Street, which is close to Markle and Harry’s former Kensington Palace residence.



Markle was often spotted shopping on the bustling street full of shops, cafes, and juice bars during the early days of her courtship with the prince.



I made my way to Kensington Flower Corner, where the duchess has previously picked up a bouquet for her home…



… before arriving at the nearby Whole Foods, where she was photographed buying groceries for herself and the prince.



A pair of familiar faces stopped me on my way out the door.



From there, it only took 10 minutes to walk to Kensington Palace. By this time, however, my feet were aching again.



I took a break at the palace’s cafe, which is located inside the gift shop. I opted for a mint tea — another one of the duchess’ favorites — and a savory croissant.



After resting up, I was excited to take a stroll in the palace’s Sunken Garden, the iconic spot where Markle and Harry took their official engagement photos in November 2017.

source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

This is what the garden usually looks like…

source Getty

… and this is what it looked like when I arrived. A nearby poster explained they were making “seasonal changes” to the garden, and so the entire space was being dug up and re-planted.



However, I was still determined to hold my own royal photo shoot.



After snapping a couple of photos, I felt a slight drizzle…



… and before I knew it, Mother Nature was literally raining on my parade. I suppose it just wasn’t in my cards to be a duchess for the day.



While my day living like Markle exposed me to beautiful architecture, scenic strolls, and the great food that London has to offer, it also proved just how different our day-to-day lives are from the royal family.

Markle has had many luxuries since joining the family – such as a private chauffeur to drive her to every engagement, and (probably) someone to hold an umbrella for her when it rains.

However, she wouldn’t be able to so freely explore the likes of St James’s Palace without fans pestering her for a photo.

Being a duchess for a day has its perks, but I’m perfectly happy to kick my heels off and go back to commoner life – and I can see why Markle is too.