Inside the Los Angeles mansion Meghan Markle shared with her ex-husband, which just went on sale for $1.8 million

- The Duchess of Sussex‘s former California home is now on sale for $1.8 million.
- Meghan Markle shared the luxury Los Angeles mansion with her then-husband, Trevor Engelson for 2 years, before the couple divorced in 2013.
- Take a tour of the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom property below.
Before Kensington Palace and Frogmore Cottage, Meghan Markle already lived like a queen.
The Duchess of Sussex lived in this luxury Los Angeles mansion with her then-husband, Trevor Engelson, when she wasn’t filming “Suits.”
The couple lived at the property on 447 S Highland Ave from 2011 to 2013, when they divorced.
Now, the property is back on the market– but you’ll need $1.8 million to get it.
The house not only comes with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a dining room, but there’s also a separate breakfast area and two additional lounge areas.
Not to mention, plenty of palm trees.
INSIDER has rounded up all the best photos of the property, which is now available for viewings.
Here’s a closer look at the exterior of the property.
The living area is the first room you’ll find when you walk in…
… and the open-plan layout means it doubles as a dining room.
Just outside the dining room, you’ll find the porch, where you can look out onto the back yard and catch some California rays.
Here’s a look at the rear from another angle.
Back inside, you’ll find there’s not one, but two lounge areas.
Both are accompanied by large windows to allow for lots of natural light.
If you’re not feeling like a formal meal in the dining room, there’s a separate breakfast area adjacent to the kitchen.
It’s hard not to picture the Duchess of Sussex whizzing up one of her favorite green juices in the kitchen.
Upstairs, you’ll find the first of 4 bedrooms.
The room boasts a luxury en suite with his and hers sinks.
Excuse us while we try to guess which one of these rooms belonged to the duchess…
The third bedroom is just slightly larger…
… and it’s also an en suite.
Meanwhile, the fourth bedroom contains its own lounge area, with room to fit a couch, as pictured. The room also comes with a built-in closet.
All in all, we’re pretty sure this house is fit for a queen (or, in this case, a duchess).
