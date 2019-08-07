Inside the Los Angeles mansion Meghan Markle shared with her ex-husband, which just went on sale for $1.8 million

caption Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson lived in this Los Angeles house before getting divorced in 2013. source Getty Images, The Bienstock Group

The Duchess of Sussex‘s former California home is now on sale for $1.8 million.

Meghan Markle shared the luxury Los Angeles mansion with her then-husband, Trevor Engelson for 2 years, before the couple divorced in 2013.

Take a tour of the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom property below.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Before Kensington Palace and Frogmore Cottage, Meghan Markle already lived like a queen.

The Duchess of Sussex lived in this luxury Los Angeles mansion with her then-husband, Trevor Engelson, when she wasn’t filming “Suits.”

Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent $3 million of taxpayers’ money on renovating their 10-bedroom home, Frogmore Cottage

The couple lived at the property on 447 S Highland Ave from 2011 to 2013, when they divorced.

Now, the property is back on the market– but you’ll need $1.8 million to get it.

The house not only comes with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a dining room, but there’s also a separate breakfast area and two additional lounge areas.

Not to mention, plenty of palm trees.

INSIDER has rounded up all the best photos of the property, which is now available for viewings.

Meghan Markle’s former Los Angeles house has just landed on the market. The 2,226 square foot home on S Highland Ave has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and plenty of palm trees.

source The Bienstock Group

Here’s a closer look at the exterior of the property.

source The Bienstock Group

The living area is the first room you’ll find when you walk in…

source The Bienstock Group

… and the open-plan layout means it doubles as a dining room.

source The Bienstock Group

Read more: You can now live across the street from Prince William and Kate Middleton for just $850 per month, but there’s a bizarre rule you must follow

Just outside the dining room, you’ll find the porch, where you can look out onto the back yard and catch some California rays.

source The Bienstock Group

Here’s a look at the rear from another angle.

source The Bienstock Group

Back inside, you’ll find there’s not one, but two lounge areas.

source The Bienstock Group

Both are accompanied by large windows to allow for lots of natural light.

source The Bienstock Group

If you’re not feeling like a formal meal in the dining room, there’s a separate breakfast area adjacent to the kitchen.

source The Bienstock Group

It’s hard not to picture the Duchess of Sussex whizzing up one of her favorite green juices in the kitchen.

source The Bienstock Group

Read more: Here’s everything Meghan Markle eats and drinks for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Upstairs, you’ll find the first of 4 bedrooms.

source The Bienstock Group

The room boasts a luxury en suite with his and hers sinks.

source The Bienstock Group

Excuse us while we try to guess which one of these rooms belonged to the duchess…

source The Bienstock Group

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former neighbor says they used to throw ‘all night soirées’ with fireworks when they lived at Kensington Palace

The third bedroom is just slightly larger…

source The Bienstock Group

… and it’s also an en suite.

source The Bienstock Group

Meanwhile, the fourth bedroom contains its own lounge area, with room to fit a couch, as pictured. The room also comes with a built-in closet.

source The Bienstock Group

All in all, we’re pretty sure this house is fit for a queen (or, in this case, a duchess).