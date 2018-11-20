Meghan Markle is apparently friends with Michael Bublé, and he even created her a Christmas playlist

caption Meghan Markle and Michael Bublé source Getty

Markle and Bublé met at a dinner party hosted by Jessica Mulroney in November 2015.

The now Duchess wrote on her blog that the singer was “one hell of a dinner companion.”

Bublé created a playlist of Christmas tunes for the actress, which she shared with her fans.

He’s the king of Christmas and she’s an actual Duchess – and apparently, Michael Bublé and Meghan Markle are friends.

Writing on her (now closed) blog The Tig back in 2016, Markle revealed that she met Bublé at a dinner party hosted by her best friend Jessica Mulroney in Canada in November 2015, where Markle was filming “Suits” at the time.

“This proud papa, husband to the lovely Luisana Lopilato, and certifiably delightful guy, makes for one hell of a dinner companion,” Markle wrote, according to The Sun.

“But there’s this other thing about him that is perhaps worth mentioning. Oh right. He sings.”

Bublé even created a special Christmassy playlist for Markle, which she then shared with readers of The Tig.

Here’s what was on the festive mixtape:

“I’ll Be Home For Christmas” by Bing Crosby

“Jingle Bells”

“White Christmas”

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” by Darlene Love

“Blue Christmas” by Elvis Presley

“Cold December Night” by Bublé himself

Regarding the addition of one of his own Christmas hits, Bublé said: “I wrote it. Sorry. Had to add one of my own. Please download it 200,000 times.”