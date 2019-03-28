Meghan Markle got a surprise shoutout at her ex-husband Trevor Engelson’s bachelor party

caption Trevor Engelson and Meghan Markle in 2011. source Michael Kovac/ WireImage/ Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex’s ex-husband, TV producer Trevor Engelson, is getting married.

Engelson celebrated his bachelor party in Miami earlier this month, where his friends joked that he had inspired them to “marry a future princess.”

Engelson got engaged to Tracey Kurland less than two weeks after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding in May 2018.

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson had his bachelor party in Miami earlier this month.

Engelson was celebrating his upcoming nuptials to Tracey Kurland, who he got engaged to less than two weeks after Prince Harry and Markle’s royal wedding in May 2018.

Despite it being six years since Engelson and Markle parted ways, the duchess was a hot topic among the men at the party.

In a video obtained by the Mail Online, one of Engelson’s friends can be heard alluding to his failed marriage to Markle during a toast at the party on March 17.

He said: “This right here… this right here is royalty, you know what I’m saying? Royalty won, royalty lost. But regardless, baby, we got to keep going!”

He then made what appeared to be a less subtle reference to Markle, saying: “If it wasn’t for Trev, I wouldn’t believe that I could marry a future princess.

“What princess is available right now? I’m comin’ for you, girl.”

Engelson, who is a TV producer in Los Angeles, married Markle in 2011.

The ceremony was a far cry from Markle’s 2018 nuptials to Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel. Their wedding, which took place in Jamaica, was reportedly only 10 minutes long, according to The Sun.

The pair divorced just two years later, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for the split.