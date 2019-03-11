Meghan Markle stepped out in a glitzy green Erdem coat-dress on Commonwealth Day in a nod to her Canadian roots

Meghan Markle gave a nod to her time to spent in Canada as she stepped out in a glitzy green coat and dress by Canadian designer Erdem.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were attending a Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House, where they spoke with a group of diverse young Canadians living in London.

Markle lived in Toronto for seven years while filming TV series “Suits.”

Meghan Markle gave a subtle nod to the time she spent living in Canada when she stepped out wearing a green coat and dress by Canadian designer Erdem on Monday.

The duchess was marking Commonwealth Day with a visit to Canada House with Prince Harry, where the couple spoke to young Canadians living in London about the opportunities for young people working in the Commonwealth.

Her outfit seemed a fitting choice for the former actress, who spent seven years living in Toronto while filming the hit television series “Suits.”

The coat, complete with a high collar and long, loose-fitting sleeves and embroidered with a glitzy black floral design, is from the brand’s Fall 2019 collection.

Markle was all smiles as she met excited fans, who were gathered to greet the couple as they arrived at Canada House in Trafalgar Square.

She clutched her baby bump as she made her way inside the building, where she and Harry were filmed alongside young Canadians who demonstrated their love of traditional maple taffy.

???? Joining young Canadians demonstrating the Canadian spring tradition of making maple taffy. En compagnie des jeunes Canadiens qui célèbrent la tradition printanière canadienne de la tire d’érable. #CommonwealthDay #ConnectedCommonwealth pic.twitter.com/Thpbnn9gB6 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2019

They were also given Canadian-inspired baby gifts by Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Janice Charette.

Markle appeared to be handed some flowers by a young boy as her and Harry left the building.

source DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

It seems the mother-to-be may have turned to Kate Middleton for maternity style inspiration, as Erdem was the royal’s go-to brand while she was pregnant. The mum-of-three has been spotted wearing clothing from the brand – in particular, dresses – at least five times in recent years.

Markle completed the look with a pair of towering black heels. The shoes, from Aquazzura, are available to purchase online for £490 ($638).