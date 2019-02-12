Someone tried to sell a ‘Meghan Markle inspirational banana’ for $1 on eBay

At the beginning on February, Meghan Markle wrote messages on bananas for women breaking free from sex work and addiction.

Now, someone has tried to sell a banana mimicking Markle’s on eBay for 99p ($1.28).

Described as a “rare royal collectible,” it can’t be one of Markle’s, as it would have turned brown by now.

One person had bid for the item before the listing was taken down from the auction site.

The Duchess of Sussex received mixed reactions when she wrote messages on bananas to be given to women at a charity which helps them break free from sex work and addiction.

She wrote messages such as “You are special,” “You are strong,” and “You are brave” on the bananas that the women received in food parcels at a lunch in Bristol, UK.

While some people praised Meghan Markle for her positive messages, others suggested the move was patronising.

Whatever you think of the gesture, some people are trying to make a quick buck out of the talking point – one eBay user even tried to sell a banana mimicking Markle’s for just 99p ($1.28).

Labelled a “rare royal collectible,” the “Meghan Markle Inspirational Banana” listing, which has now been removed from the auction site, featured the “poignant” message “you are strong” alongside a heart.

INSIDER managed to capture a photo of the listing before it was removed:

The listing, which has now been removed.

The seller, who has received 100% positive feedback on the site, added that the banana was “currently fresh but may have ripened by the time it is received.”

The listing implied the banana was one of the ones given out by Markle, but upon inspecting the handwriting, it appeared to actually be a different piece of fruit.

What’s more, the bananas Markle wrote on were handed out 11 days ago, meaning they would certainly be brown and speckly by now.

The “brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged item” had only received one bid before it was taken down – which could have something to do with the fact it was non-returnable, even if it got bruised in transit.