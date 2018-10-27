Meghan Markle ditched her royal tour dresses for a casual-chic look at the Invictus Games

caption Meghan Markle attended the Invictus Games with Prince Harry. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle opted for a casual-chic look during the Invictus Games on Saturday.

She went with a garnet wrap jacket by Australian brand Scanlan Theodore and a pair of black jeans.

Markle also helped hand out the medals for the Wheelchair Basketball Gold Metal Match.

Meghan Markle is currently on her first official royal tour, and she’s been wearing some of her most memorable looks since becoming a duchess in May. Markle has mostly worn elegant designer dresses since starting the tour earlier in October, but she went with a more casual-chic look for the Invictus Games in Sydney on Saturday.

caption She wore a wrap jacket with a belted waist. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The duchess wore a $550 garnet wrap jacket by Australian brand Scanlan Theodore, which she paired with black jeans and some $395 black pumps by Sarah Flint. Prince Harry was at her side in a black polo and grey slacks.

caption Prince Harry went with a similarly laid-back style source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

caption She also helped hand out some of the medals. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It’s quite a casual yet elegant look for the duchess compared to her recent cape dress and ball gown, and yet another example of her early maternity style.