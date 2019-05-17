Meghan Markle’s occupation is ‘Princess of the United Kingdom’ on baby Archie’s birth certificate

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie. source Dominic Lipinski/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Baby Archie‘s birth certificate has just been released – and it says his mom, Meghan Markle, is “princess of the United Kingdom.”

The birth certificate also reveals that Archie was born at London’s Portland Hospital, despite previous suggestions that Markle favored a home birth.

Archie was born in the early hours of Monday, May 6.

The birth certificate for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby boy, Archie, has just been released to the public, and it includes some interesting details.

Archie’s place of birth was finally confirmed to be London’s Portland Hospital, despite previous rumours that Markle was planning a home birth.

However, the most surprising aspect of the certificate, released on Friday by the Press Association, is Meghan Markle’s job title.

The former actress became a working royal when she married Prince Harry in 2018. So far, her role has involved travelling across the world to the likes of Australia, New Zealand, and Morocco on royal tours, as well as attending state dinners and official engagements.

Until now, nobody has specified Markle’s job title. But it’s actually quite simple.

Under the occupation section of Archie’s birth certificate, Markle is listed as “Princess of the United Kingdom.”

This may come as a surprise to some fans, as Meghan Markle’s royal title is officially duchess, not princess. However, the Duchess of Cambridge was also given the same job title on the birth certificates of all three of her children.

Unsurprisingly, Prince Harry’s occupation was listed as “Prince of the United Kingdom.”

Archie – full name Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor – was born in the early hours of Monday, May 6. The couple revealed the news in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the post reads.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

INSIDER has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.