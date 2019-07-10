Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton took their kids for a royal family outing to watch Princes Harry and William play polo

caption Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle took their kids to see a polo game. source Splash News

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were spotted at a rare casual outing on Wednesday as they took their children to watch Princes Harry and William play polo at the Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham, UK.

Markle was spotted holding her 2-month-old baby, Archie Harrison, making it his first public appearance following his christening on Saturday.

caption Markle was spotted holding Archie Harrison. source Splash News

Middleton brought along 5-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 1-year-old Prince Louis to watch the game as well.

caption Kate Middleton also brought along her children. source Splash News

Markle wore a $595 olive green caftan dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez for the occasion. She paired the dress with aviator sunglasses by Givenchy, which currently retail for $380.

caption The two were briefly spotted together. source Splash News

Middleton opted for a flowy floral dress by LK Bennett, which What Kate Wore reports originally retailed for $525. She also wore the $120 Castañer wedges she’s been spotted in several times before. It was previously reported that the Queen isn’t a fan of wedge-style sandals, but Middleton seemed to dispel that rumor by wearing them for an appearance with the Queen in May.

caption Middleton wore a dress by LK Bennett. source Splash News

Harry was then spotted joining Markle as the game ended and the family headed home.

caption Markle kept Archie covered up as she left. source Splash News

Markle has mostly been out of the spotlight lately while she’s on maternity leave, though the Daily Mail reports that she’ll be back to her official royal duties in the fall.