12 times Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton paid homage to Princess Diana

caption Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana. source Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Princess Diana‘s tragic death in 1997 shocked the world. Her absence is still felt by those who knew and loved her in the royal family – and those who have married into it.

Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have paid subtle tributes to the woman who would have been their mother-in-law (and grandmother to Middleton’s children) through their choices of jewelry, flowers, hats, and children’s names.

Here are 12 ways that they’ve honored Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton’s engagement ring belonged to Princess Diana.

caption Kate Middleton and Prince William announce their engagement in 2010. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The ring is a 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds.

Princess Diana picked the sapphire ring from a Garrard’s catalogue when she got engaged to Prince Charles.

The ring cost $38,000 when Princess Diana picked it out, according to The Daily Mail. Today, it’s priceless.

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring contains two diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection and one from Botswana, where she and Prince Harry vacationed together.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose after announcing their engagement in 2017. source Alexi Lubomirski via Getty

Markle’s engagement ring is a “jewel of inestimable value,” Sophie Lomax, head of design at 77 Diamonds, told Business Insider.

Prince Harry may have used diamonds from Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond brooch.

caption Princess Diana had access to a large collection of diamonds. source Mike Segar/Reuters

A representative from Cleave and Company told INSIDER that the jewelry company is “greatly honoured to have been of service and we wish Prince Henry and his fiancé the very best” but declined to comment further.

Meghan Markle carried a bouquet of flowers that included forget-me-nots on her wedding day.

Forget-me-nots are said to symbolize loyalty, affection, and undying love.

Forget-me-nots were Princess Diana’s favorite flower.

caption Princess Diana visits a community center in 1983. source Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

“Prince Harry handpicked several flowers yesterday from their private garden at Kensington Palace to add to the bespoke bridal bouquet,” read a statement from Kensington Palace, according to Town & Country.

“The spring blooms include Forget-Me-Nots which were Diana, Princess of Wales’ favorite flower. The couple specifically chose them to be included in Ms. Markle’s bouquet to honor the memory of the late Princess on this special day.”

Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring was Markle’s “something blue” for her wedding reception.

Markle wore a white Stella McCartney gown to the reception.

Princess Diana wore the aquamarine ring in 1997 to an auction of her own clothes.

The ring has a matching aquamarine bracelet that Princess Diana wore in 1996, according to People.

Kate Middleton turned a pair of Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond studs into drop-down earrings.

caption Kate Middleton wearing drop-down earrings. source Pool/Getty Images

They’re one of many heirloom pieces that she wears regularly.

The sapphires in these earrings are believed to have come from the strap of one of Princess Diana’s watches.

The watch was given to Princess Diana as a wedding present from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, according to the Daily Mail.

Middleton wore Princess Diana’s Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara to a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace in 2016.

caption Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2016. source Pool/Reuters

Tiaras are reserved for married members of the royal family.

The tiara was given to Princess Diana as a wedding present from the queen.

The crown consists of 19 arches and contains 38 drop-shaped pearls suspended from pretzel-like twists known as lover’s knot bows, according to People.

Kate Middleton wore one of Princess Diana’s pearl bracelets while visiting Germany in 2017.

caption Prince William and Kate Middleton in Germany. source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The bracelet has three pearl strands and diamond spacers.

Princess Diana wore it with her “Elvis” outfit in 1989.

Jewelry designer Nigel Milne said he was “delighted” to see the Duchess of Cambridge making it her own.

“The Princess of Wales was the most wonderful inspiration for us jewelers in that she wore her jewelry with such style and panache,” he wrote on his website.

Markle wore a coat designed by Amanda Wakely and a hat by Stephen Jones to a Commonwealth Day service.

caption Meghan Markle at a Commonwealth Day service in 2018. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

People on Twitter got emotional about her outfit.

Both Wakely and Jones were favorite designers of Princess Diana.

Princess Diana worked with them to create some of her most iconic looks.

When Prince George was born, Kate Middleton wore a blue polka-dot Jenny Packham dress.

caption Kate Middleton and Prince William with Prince George in 2013. source Scott Heavey/Getty Images

Jenny Packham is one of Kate Middleton’s favorite brands.

Her outfit resembled the green polka-dot dress that Princess Diana wore when leaving the hospital with Prince William.

It’s not the only time Kate Middleton has paid tribute to Princess Diana with her outfit choices.

Princess Charlotte’s full name is “Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.”

caption Princess Charlotte. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte is already mastering the royal wave.

Prince William and Kate Middleton named her as a tribute to Princess Diana.

They make sure all of their children know that there are two grandmothers.

After the birth of Prince Louis, Middleton wore yet another Jenny Packham dress, this time red with a lace collar.

caption Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince Louis in 2018. source Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Her stylist met her at the hospital before she stepped out with the new baby.

It echoes the dress that Princess Diana wore in 1984 after she gave birth to Prince Harry.

Prince Harry remembers that his mother gave amazing hugs.

“She would just engulf you and squeeze you as tight as possible and being as short as I was then there was no escape, you were there, and you were there for as long as she wanted to hold you,” he said in the HBO documentary “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.”

Meghan Markle wore a pair of butterfly-shaped earrings on her first royal tour in Australia.

caption Meghan Markle wearing butterfly earrings. source Kristy Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images

She and Prince Harry are visiting Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand.

Princess Diana wore them on a trip to Canada in 1986.

caption Princess Diana wearing the earrings. source Greg Kinch PN/CMC/Reuters

Prince Harry and Markle’s first official royal tour also follows in the footsteps of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, who went on their first royal tour to Australia and New Zealand in 1983.

