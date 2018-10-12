Meghan Markle wore a surprisingly low-key dress to Princess Eugenie’s wedding, and it was totally different from Kate Middleton’s approach

Meghan Markle opted for a rather low-key outfit for Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding.

She wore a navy blue ensemble by Givenchy with a matching fascinator.

She took a much different approach than Kate Middleton, who opted for an eye-catching fuchsia dress.

Meghan Markle wowed everyone with her Givenchy wedding gown back in May, and on Friday she attended another royal wedding – this time as a guest.

Markle attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding wearing a navy blue dress and coat by Givenchy, the same designer behind her wedding gown.

She paired the blue ensemble with matching heels and an angled fascinator by Noel Stewart.

The dark-blue number is a low-key look for the duchess, who is known to put her own spin on royal style, to sometimes controversial results. Her more traditional look may have been an attempt to stay out of the spotlight on Eugenie’s big day, while still wearing something new.

Kate Middleton went with a similar approach for Markle’s wedding in May by re-wearing one of her previous looks, but she took a very different fashion route for Eugenie’s wedding by debuting an eye-catching, bold pink dress by Alexander McQueen.

Middleton’s choice of a head-turning ensemble is wildly different from the muted color palette she typically opts for.

It looks like Markle and Middleton swapped fashion playbooks for the day, proving that both duchesses aren’t afraid to switch up their typical style.

