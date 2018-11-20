Meghan Markle officially overtakes Kate Middleton as the most powerful royal fashion influencer

caption Meghan Markle outranked Kate Middleton in a new list of celebrity fashion influencers. source Neil P. Mockford/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle seem to be two of the biggest fashion icons of the moment. Though they have both worn some memorable ensembles, it looks like Markle may have had a bigger year than her royal sister-in-law when it comes to influencing the latest trends.

Both duchesses made it onto global fashion search platform Lyst‘s new ranking of the most powerful celebrity fashion influencers of the year, with Markle landing in a higher spot on the list than Middleton.

The list was generated by tracking more than 100 million searches and using sales data, page views, and social media mentions to determine each celebrity’s influence. Kylie Jenner nabbed the top spot on the list, followed by her sister Kim Kardashian West.

Markle was found to be the third most popular celebrity fashion influencer of 2018

Middleton landed outside of the top 10, placing at number 16

caption The Duchess of Cambridge landed in 16th place. source Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

According to Lyst’s findings, Markle caused a huge spike in search traffic for certain brands and designs

Both Givenchy and Stella McCartney saw boosts in traffic following the royal wedding. People were also searching for “boat neck” and “tuxedo dress” designs.

The list also cites that every time Markle wears a designer, that brand name will see more than a 200% spike in search results over the following week.

Middleton may have landed lower on the list than her new sister-in-law, but her influence is still going strong

The data showed that the bright pink Mulberry coat she wore in January inspired over 10,000 searches that month. The coat was actually first seen in 2014, proving that her penchant for outfit recycling still maintains its influence.

caption Middleton’s bright pink coat was a huge hit. source Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

A Brand Finance survey from back in October named Middleton as the most popular royal influencer of the year, so results seem to vary based on the data. It’s also worth noting that Middleton was out on royal maternity leave for much of the year after giving birth to Prince Louis in April, so she debuted fewer new looks than Markle.

Either way, both duchesses seem to be providing fashion inspiration in their own way.

