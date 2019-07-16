The best fashion looks Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Pippa Middleton have ever worn to Wimbledon

caption The Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex, and Pippa Middleton watched the women’s finals on Saturday. source KGC-09/STAR MAX/IPx 2019

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Pippa Middleton made their first joint appearance as a trio over the weekend.

The Middleton sisters joined Meghan at Wimbledon’s Royal Box to watch Serena Williams play against Simona Halep in the women’s finals on Saturday.

The Royal Box is known for having a strict dress code, which meant the ladies went all out with their smartest looks.

INSIDER has rounded up the best outfits worn by Kate, Pippa, and Meghan throughout their years visiting the tournament.

Meghan Markle put rumors of a “royal rift” to bed over the weekend as she attended the Wimbledon women’s finals with Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex attended the Championships together last year, and both attended different matches separately this year before coming together to watch Serena Williams play against Simona Halep.

They were joined by Kate’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton, who is also a big fan of the tournament. As Kate is patron of the event, the sisters have watched many matches from the Royal Box, together and individually over the years.

The Royal Box on Centre Court is known to have a strict dress code, with jeans and hats being strictly off-limits. So, when the ladies do attend the event from the exclusive area, they pull out all the stops.

INSIDER has rounded up the best Wimbledon looks worn by Kate, Pippa, and Meghan throughout their time at the tennis Championships.

2012: Kate and Pippa made their Royal Box debut at the men’s finals, where they cheered on Andy Murray.

Kate wore a cream dress and matching jacket for the occasion, while Pippa opted for a bluebird-print dress, designed by Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset.

2013: Pippa wore a $930 striped dress for a visit to the Championships. Kate, who was heavily pregnant with Prince George at the time, was unable to attend.

source .Reuters

2014: Kate was joined by Prince William to watch Andy Murray play in the quarter-finals.

Kate wore a white dress by Zimmerman, while William looked smart in a suit and tie.

source Reuters

2015: The pair attended again the following year, and Kate wore a show-stopping red dress by L.K Bennett. It was one of her most inexpensive looks, with a price tag of $310.

source Reuters/ Suzanne Plunkett.

2016: Pippa dressed for summer in a cream and pink floral print dress. She paired the look with sunglasses and a red clutch bag.

source REUTERS/ Paul Childs.

2017: She opted for a more daring look the year after with a lace sheer dress on day three of the Championships. The socialite attended with her brother, James Middleton, who wore a navy suit.

source REUTERS/ Tony O’Brien.

2017: Kate also attended that year, although she didn’t join her siblings. The duchess wore a black and white polka dot dress for the first day of the tournament.

2018: Meghan made her debut appearance after joining the royal family earlier that year. She kept things smart-casual in a striped shirt, with her hair slicked back in a loose updo.

source Clive Mason/Getty Images

She joined Kate in the Royal Box to watch Serena Williams play. It was the duchesses’ first solo appearance together.

2019: Kate was the first royal spotted at this year’s tournament, and she wore a white button-down dress for the occasion. She watched Roger Federer play on Centre Court.

Meanwhile, Meghan attended just two days later, and her outfit choice was noticeably more casual this time around.

The duchess paired jeans with a hat — two items of clothing that are prohibited from Wimbledon’s Royal Box. Instead, the duchess watched Serena Williams play from court one.

However, she did join Kate and Pippa in the Royal Box just a few days later, to watch Serena Williams play in the women’s finals.

The Duchess of Sussex opted for a shirt and a $375 cream and blue skirt by Hugo Boss while Kate wore an emerald Dolce & Gabbana dress, and Pippa opted for a summery white and blue print dress.

The following day, Kate stole the show at the men’s finals.

The duchess stood out in a $1,740 Cinderella-inspired dress as she presented Novak Djokovic with his fifth Wimbledon title trophy.

