THEN AND NOW: How Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and other royals have changed over the past decade

Prince William had a lot more hair at the beginning of the decade — and he doesn’t mind joking about it now.

source Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

2010 was Prince William’s final year as a bachelor, as he married Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey the following year.

But as his life has undergone major change over the past 10 years, so has William’s appearance. However, the prince didn’t mind making jokes at his own expense during Mary Berry’s Christmas special that aired this month.

During Berry and William’s visit to The Brink (a dry bar and restaurant in Liverpool), William shared a joke with a man with brightly dyed hair, asking him if he should consider changing his hair to the same color.

“Then he [William] plucked at his head and said: ‘Except there’s not much here to dye,'” Berry said of the incident.

Kate Middleton announced her engagement to Prince William on November 16, 2010. Fast forward to 2019, and the couple have three children.

The Duchess of Cambridge wasn’t even a member of the royal family at the beginning of the decade.

Since then, she’s welcomed three children: Prince George (age 6), Princess Charlotte (age 4), and Prince Louis (1).

As future Queen consort, Middleton is a senior member of the royal family, having attended multiple state dinners with world leaders, royal tours, and charity events over the years.

Prince Harry was focused on his career in the British army during the early 2010s. After leaving his post in 2015, the prince became a full time working royal, devoting his time to charity work on behalf of the Queen.

After five years of service in the British Army, Prince Harry was promoted to captain in 2011, as reported by The Telegraph.

After leaving his post in 2015, the Duke of Sussex went on to focus on his royal charity work, including the Invictus Games, an international sporting contest for wounded or sick service personnel.

The following year, Harry met and started dating “Suits” actress Meghan Markle. The pair got married in 2018 and welcomed a son, Archie, the following year.

Meghan Markle began the decade as an aspiring Hollywood actress, and ended it as a member of the British royal family.

Markle wouldn’t get her big break on legal drama “Suits” until 2011. Before then, she had small parts on Hollywood films, including “Remember Me” with Robert Pattinson in 2010.

After marrying Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel in May 2018, Markle became the Duchess of Sussex. The pair work full time as senior royals, and even plan to start their own charitable foundation, Sussex Royal, in 2020.

The Queen doesn’t seem to have physically changed much over the past 10 years.

There have been plenty of memorable moments for the monarch this decade. Her Majesty’s diamond jubilee in 2012 was likely one of them, and the Queen toured the UK and Commonwealth to celebrate the milestone.

Neither has Prince Philip, who retired in 2017.

At the beginning of the decade, the then-88-year-old Prince Philip was still an active member of the royal family. He carried out an astonishing 22,219 solo engagements and 637 solo visits overseas since he left active military service in 1952, according to The Telegraph.

However, in 2017 the Queen’s husband officially retired from his royal duties.

Prince Charles made festival-goers do a double take when he attended Glastonbury in 2010. These days, the royal’s downtime is more low key.

source Indigo/Getty Images, Tim Rooke/Getty Images

The Prince of Wales’ exchange with an Australian man working at the festival garnered media attention when he asked him if he had a visa to work in the UK.

‘The Prince is a top bloke,” the man told the Daily Mail of the incident. “For a second I thought he was going to lock me in the tower.”

Prince Charles also visited New Zealand in 2010, however, he didn’t seem to have any similar exchanges with the fans he met there.

He returned to the country in 2019, as part of a royal tour with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The prince’s charity work has focused on environmental sustainability in recent years, although this is something the royal has championed for more than four decades already.

Sustainable initiatives Charles has launched include The Prince’s Rainforest Project, Accounting for Sustainability, and the International Sustainability Unit.

While Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall kicked off the 2010s in a wheelchair, she now seems happy and healthy.

source Leon Neal/Getty Images, Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Camilla had to use a wheelchair after breaking her leg while visiting Balmoral in 2010, according to Mail Online.

However, the royal appears to have her full health in 2019, and is currently Patron or President of more than 90 charities and regularly attends events to support them on behalf of the Queen.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a son in 2019, the duchess became a step-grandmother once again.

Princess Eugenie celebrated William and Middleton’s nuptials in 2011, and had her own royal wedding in 2018.

Princess Eugenie, cousin to Prince William and daughter of Prince Andrew, is not a working member of the royal family. This means that, unlike Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Eugenie does not carry out charity work and engagements on behalf of the Queen.

Because of this, Eugenie’s upbringing had more privacy than William and Harry’s.

However, despite not being a working member of the family, Eugenie had her own royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in October last year.

In 2020, the princess will make history by becoming the first member of the royal family to launch a podcast.

Eugenie is teaming up with the Anti-Slavery Collective – the charity she co-founded with Julia de Boinville – to launch a speaker series, “Tech Tackles Trafficking.”

A launch date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice announced the final royal engagement of the decade.

source Mike Marsland/WireImage, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Beatrice previously dated Uber executive Dave Clark after Prince William reportedly introduced them at a birthday party. However, the pair split in 2016 after almost 10 years together.

The princess began dating family friend and property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September 2018.

Buckingham Palace announced the couple were engaged a year later, with a statement from Beatrice’s parents, the Duke and Duchess of York.

“We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride,” they said.

“We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and a loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.”

Read more:

Here’s how Princess Beatrice’s wedding to property tycoon and single dad Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will change the royal family

The 65 most candid photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Prince William from 2019

The best moments you missed from Mary Berry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William’s Christmas special

Why Meghan Markle hasn’t worn a tiara since her wedding day, unlike Kate Middleton and the Queen