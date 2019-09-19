THEN AND NOW: What Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and the other royals looked like the year they married into the world’s most famous family

A lot has changed for duchesses Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton since they married into the royal family.

Both women have welcomed children, and Markle recently unveiled a new clothing line for charity.

But it’s not just the duchesses who have undergone major changes since becoming royals.

Insider has gathered the best before-and-after photos from the years Markle, Middleton, and the other royals joined the family.

The British royals are one of the most talked about families in the world – and with plenty of royal weddings, royal babies, and new additions over the past few years, they certainly aren’t slowing down.

A lot has changed for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle since they first married into the family in 2011 and 2018, respectively.

Middleton, who regularly carries out duties as a working royal, now has three children with Prince William. Meanwhile, Markle has been a part of the family for just a year, and although she is still getting used to the role, she has already made an impact, including recently unveiling her own clothing line for charity.

But it’s not just the duchesses who have undergone major transformations. Prince Philip married Queen Elizabeth in 1947 – and although he retired in 2017, he’s still impactful as one of Britain’s most senior royals.

Insider has gathered the best throwback photos to show how much has changed for Middleton, Markle, Philip, and the other royals since the year they joined the famous family.

Prince Philip became a British royal upon his marriage to the Queen — then Princess Elizabeth — on November 20, 1947.

It’s worth noting, however, that Philip was technically already a royal before he married Elizabeth.

He was previously known as “Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark” before shedding his title to become a British prince.

He retired from royal duties in 2017. Today, at 98 years old, the Duke of Edinburgh doesn’t attend many public events. However, he makes the exception on certain occasions, for example, royal weddings.

The Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, married Captain Mark Phillips in 1973. Phillips did not use a royal title, and the couple also didn’t use titles for their children.

The pair divorced in April 1992 — the same year that Anne would go on to marry a royal navy officer.

Timothy Lawrence entered into the royal family in December 1992. The pair met in 1986, when Lawrence served as an Equerry to the Queen.

Like Phillips, Lawrence wasn’t given an official title upon the marriage.

These days, the couple appear to still be going strong.

Lady Diana married Prince Charles on July 29, 1981 at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. She was subsequently granted the title HRH, Princess Diana of Wales.

After 15 years of marriage — and Diana’s famous retort that there were “three of us in this marriage” — the couple divorced in 1996. Diana lost her HRH status, but she was allowed to go by the title, “Diana, Princess of Wales.”

Sarah Ferguson became the Duchess of York after her marriage to Prince Andrew in 1986. The couple had two daughters together, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Although they divorced in 1996, Sarah is still invited to many high-profile events, such as royal weddings, and the Queen’s family vacation in Balmoral.

The Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, married Sophie Helen-Rhys Jones in the summer of 1999. Sophie officially became the Countess of Wessex upon the marriage.

Today, Sophie is considered a working member of the royal family. The couple have two children together: Lady Louis Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Camilla Parker-Bowles became the Duchess of Cornwall upon her marriage to Prince Charles in 2005.

The pair recently took a royal tour of the Caribbean. If you didn’t know who they were, this photo of them taking part in a cocktail-making masterclass would make them look like any other couple on vacation.

Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011, nine years after they met as students at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

Flash-forward to 2019, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appear happier than ever. They have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Meghan Markle married into the royal family in May 2018. Just a month after her wedding to Prince Harry, the royal was criticized for “breaking protocol” with an off-the-shoulder dress at the Trooping the Colour parade.

But the Duchess of Sussex clearly didn’t take the comments to heart, as she created her own charity clothing line in September 2019.

Jack Brooksbank is the most recent person to marry into the family, having wed Princess Beatrice in October 2018. Brooksbank, who works in the hospitality industry, has not become a working royal. He does, however, support Eugenie in her charity work, helping with her “ever increasing workload.”

Brooksbank appears to have opted out of receiving an official title. Beatrice and Brooksbank reside at Kensington Palace.

