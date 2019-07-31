Meghan Markle is launching her own clothing line, and for each item bought another will be donated to charity

Meghan Markle will release her own clothing line later this year, the duchess has confirmed.

The royal is set to partner with Misha Nonoo, fashion brand Jigsaw, and British retail stores Marks & Spencer and John Lewis, to bring the new range of women’s workwear to royal fans.

It’s all for a good cause, too – for every item of clothing purchased, another will be donated to charity.

The duchess announced the news in British Vogue’s upcoming September issue, royal commentator Omid Scoobie first confirmed.

The collection, launching later this year, will sell on a one-for-one basis. “For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity,” Meghan writes in @BritishVogue. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.” — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 30, 2019

The proceeds of the collection will go to Smart Works, a charity that helps unemployed and vulnerable women get back into the workplace.

Ever since the duchess married into the royal family in 2018, “The Meghan Markle Effect” has certainly taken the globe by storm. Almost every item the duchess wears goes flying off shelves within hours of her being photographed wearing them.

The royal has since inspired a string of fashion bloggers to dedicate entire Instagram accounts to helping royal fans find cheaper versions of her designer clothing using Ebay and Poshmark.

Even Vogue editor Anna Wintour once called the duchess’ style “inspiring” – so it’s unsurprising that she’s taken the next big leap into the fashion world.

“As of today, Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor, nee Markle, Duchess of Sussex will forever be known as the #DuchessofSuccess,” one fan replied on Twitter.

Another fan wrote: “This lady is just too brilliant. So many terrific ideas to benefit so many other ladies. I continue to stan. Duchess Extraordinaire.”

“She continues to prove how amazing she is,” wrote another.

Since Marks & Spencer and John Lewis are both British stores, it is not yet known whether the products will be available to purchase in other countries, or if they will be available for international shipping.

Markle is set to guest edit British Vogue’s September issue, which will be available to purchase from Friday, August 2. The issue will focus on 15 inspirational women, all who the duchess believes are “Forces for Change” in the world.

Unlike her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who appeared on the cover of the magazine in 2016, Markle refused to pose for her issue because it would be “boastful.”

“In the end, she felt that it would be in some ways a ‘boastful’ thing to do for this particular project,” said the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful.