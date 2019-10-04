All of the celebrities who are defending Meghan Markle’s battle against the Mail on Sunday

caption Ellen DeGeneres, Meghan Markle, and Jameela Jamil. source Randy Holmes / Walt Disney Television / Samir Hussein /WireImage / Gary Gershoff via Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres and Jameela Jamil are among the celebrities who are defending Meghan Markle’s lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday, after the paper published a private letter she sent to her father earlier this year.

Prince Harry announced his wife’s decision to take legal action on Tuesday, as the pair wrapped up their royal tour of Africa.

“I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” Harry said in a statement.

DeGeneres said she “is proud of them for finally saying enough is enough.”

Meanwhile, Harry’s longtime friend, polo player Nacho Figueras, said people should be treating the duke and duchess “like heroes.”

The Duke of Sussex announced his wife’s plans to sue the tabloid on Tuesday, stating: “Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences.”

He added: “I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Ellen DeGeneres was the first to praise Markle’s decision, writing on Twitter: “I’m proud to call Meghan and Harry friends, and I’m even more proud of them for finally saying enough is enough.”

I’m proud to call Meghan and Harry friends, and I’m even more proud of them for finally saying enough is enough. https://t.co/HWy4FQ0oLr — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 1, 2019

DeGeneres spoke further about the incident with Harry’s longtime friend, polo player Nacho Figueras, on “The Ellen Show.”

“You and I feel very strongly and support what’s happening right now to protect themselves,” said DeGeneres. “I met them through you, like I said, and I learned just how much scrutiny they’re under all the time.”

Figueras, who has been friends with Harry for 13 years, replied that “we should be treating them like heroes.”

“He cares about children, he cares about making the world a better place,” Figueras said.

“Then he found Meghan, who is an incredible girl. You met her, she is amazing. She gave up all of the things she had to marry this man that she loves, which is great, and people think of it like, ‘oh how easy it is for you, girl, to go marry this guy.’

“But nobody knows all the very hard things that go with that. To me the most surprising thing is media and even some people are not seeing that these are heroes, which we should be treating them like heroes.

“These guys are taking the time to make the world a better place, and they’re all fighting for us. And instead of us embracing them and loving them and cheering them up, we are attacking them. Which is a shame.”

DeGeneres replied: “I agree. Well said. I love them so much. They are good people, like you said, and if we all did a tenth of what they are doing every day…”

It’s not the first time the television host has come to the couple’s defense.

Back in August, the duke and duchess were criticized by the British press for flying by private jet. DeGeneres responded by calling them “the most down-to-earth, compassionate people.”

“Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation,” she wrote on Twitter.

“They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better.”

“The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil – a longtime supporter of the couple and one of Markle’s Vogue cover stars – also tweeted an enthusiastic response to Harry’s statement, saying “FORK YEAH HARRY.”

Like DeGeneres, Jamil has been known to defend Markle in the past. She previously said racism was the cause of the duchess’ negative press.

“I’m massively mortified by the way people in England nitpick everything Meghan does,” she said in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“Let’s just hope this is an adjustment period and that things are about to improve, because if Meghan was a white woman, all the bold things she’s doing would be celebrated.”

“The Talk” host Sharon Osbourne also defended the couple, saying: “The British papers, as American papers can be, are extremely hard. They’re so critical on every little, little thing.

The hosts weigh in on Prince Harry's statement against the media’s 'ruthless' treatment of wife, Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/eZeaVCViHa — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) October 2, 2019

“We cannot chose who we fall in love with. Yes, it would have been the story-book ending if he had married into European royalty, and she was already a princess, but life’s journey is he married an American girl,” she added.

