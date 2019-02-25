caption Meghan Markle wore three outfits in one day. source Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle wore a flowing blue dress while visiting the residence of King Mohammed VI in Rabat, Morocco, on Monday.

The floral Carolina Herrera gown is currently available to pre-order for $2,990.

She wore two slightly more casual outfits earlier in the day.

Meghan Markle is currently on a royal tour of Morocco, where she has been debuting some chic new looks. On Monday, the duchess attended three events and wore a different outfit for each one.

Her most glamorous look of the day was the flowing blue Carolina Herrera gown she wore while visiting the residence of King Mohammed VI in Rabat, Morocco.

caption The duchess wore a design by Carolina Herrera. source Pool/Getty Images

The silk, chiffon short-sleeved dress featured an eye-catching floral print and fitted waistline. It’s currently available to pre-order for $2,990.

caption The dress featured an eye-catching floral print. source Pool/Getty Images

According to Kensington Palace, Markle and Prince Harry presented letters from the Queen during their visit.

Earlier in the day, Markle went with a more casual look while visiting the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports.

She wore a green jacket by J. Crew over a striped sweater and black jeans. She completed the look with black booties by Stuart Weitzman.

She then changed into a chic black and white ensemble while visiting the Andalusian Gardens.

According to Fashionista, she wore a $198 white collarless blazer by Aritzia with a $565 black pleated minidress by Loyd/Ford underneath. She also added a pair of polka-dot slingback pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

The duchess previously wore two glamorous gowns by Dior and Valentino upon arriving in Morocco, proving her maternity wardrobe is full of both designer duds and laid-back ensembles.

