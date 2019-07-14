Meghan Markle stunned in a sheer black dress and hugged Beyoncé at ‘The Lion King’ premiere

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry turned heads with an appearance at “The Lion King” European premiere in central London.

Markle wore a black knee-length dress with sheer sleeves to walk the yellow carpet.

The pair also met the movie’s star, Beyoncé, who embraced Markle in a hug caught on video, along with husband Jay-Z.

The outing marked Markle’s first ever movie premiere as a member of the royal family.

Markle was captured wearing a knee-length black dress with sheer sleeves and sheer paneling across her décolletage. Her hair was pulled back in a tight bun and she complimented the look with a black clutch with gold detailing and black heels.

The Daily Mail reported that the $4,343 dress was designed by Jason Wu. The outing marked Markle’s first ever movie premiere as a member of the royal family.

While walking the yellow carpet, Markle and Harry met the movie’s star, Beyoncé, and husband Jay-Z. Videos posted on social media captured the moment Markle met Beyoncé, and when the two greeted each other with an embrace.

Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle meet Beyoncé & JAY-Z. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/SveJX9kDez — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) July 14, 2019

Other still photos show off Beyoncé’s gold gown for the premiere.

Markle, Harry, Beyoncé, Jay-Z could be seen chatting amongst themselves. The Daily Mail reported this is the third appearance Markle has made this week, after being accused of breaking the dress code at the tennis tournament Wimbledon.

Markle and Harry also held a christening for baby Archie last weekend and chose to withhold the names of Archie’s godparents. Details of the christening ceremony were also kept private, although two adorable photos were shared.