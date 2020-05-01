Meghan Markle has lost the first stage of her court battle against The Mail on Sunday

caption Meghan Markle on a visit to Dublin, Ireland in July 2018. source Jimmy Rainford – Pool/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has lost the first stage of her court battle against The Mail on Sunday after a judge has sided with the newspaper’s request to strike out part of her claim against them.

Meghan Markle is suing the publication after it published excerpts from a private letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle last year.

“Whilst the Judge recognizes that there is a claim for breach of privacy and copyright, we are surprised to see that his ruling suggests that dishonest behavior is not relevant,” a legal spokesperson for the duchess has said.

The High Court has agreed to strike out part of Meghan Markle’s claim in her lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday, it was announced on Friday.

The Duchess of Sussex is suing the British newspaper over the misuse of private information, infringement of copyright, and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018 after it published excerpts from a private letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.

A spokesperson for The Mail on Sunday previously told Insider: “We categorically deny that the Duchess’ letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning.”

A spokesperson for Schillings, which is acting on behalf of The Duchess of Sussex, said they were surprised by the ruling.

“Today’s ruling makes very clear that the core elements of this case do not change and will continue to move forward,” the spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Insider.

“The Duchess’ rights were violated; the legal boundaries around privacy were crossed. As part of this process, the extremes to which The Mail on Sunday used distortive, manipulative, and dishonest tactics to target The Duchess of Sussex have been put on full display.

“Whilst the Judge recognizes that there is a claim for breach of privacy and copyright, we are surprised to see that his ruling suggests that dishonest behavior is not relevant,” they added.

“We feel honesty and integrity are at the core of what matters; or as it relates to the Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers, their lack thereof.”

The statement continued: “Nonetheless, we respect the Judge’s decision as the strong case against Associated will continue to focus on the issue of a private, intimate, and hand-written letter from a daughter to her father that was published by The Mail on Sunday.

“This gross violation of any person’s right to privacy is obvious and unlawful, and The Mail on Sunday should be held to account for their actions.”

