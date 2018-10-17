Meghan Markle baked her own banana bread for a picnic on her royal tour of Australia

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited a local farming family, the Woodleys, in Dubbo, Australia, on Wednesday. source Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Image

Meghan Markle made banana bread for a local family as she visited their farm on her royal tour in Australia.

Meghan and Prince Harry visited the Woodley family in Dubbo to learn how they manage their farm despite the drought conditions in the area.

The recipe included chocolate chips and ginger, and one family member said of Meghan: “She said if you go to someone’s house you always bring something, so she did.”

The bread was a hit, and disappeared quickly.

Meghan Markle baked her own banana bread for a picnic with a local farming family in Dubbo, Australia, as part of her first royal tour with Prince Harry.

Meghan and Harry visited the Mountain View Farm, around 5 hours outside of Sydney, which is run by the Woodley family. The couple learned how the family deals with drought in the area.

They joined the family for tea and a picnic, where Meghan brought a homemade cake and some tea.

Hannah Furness, a royal correspondent for the Daily Telegraph, said the cake went “rather quickly.”

“She said she was worried about the bananas, that she’d put too many bananas in it. But the Duke said there’s never too many bananas.”

“She said she was worried about the bananas, that she’d put too many bananas in it. But the Duke said there’s never too many bananas.” — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) October 17, 2018

Rebecca English, the Daily Mail’s royal correspondent, said the cake had chocolate chips and a bit of ginger, and tasted “rather nice.”

Meghan’s banana bread went down well! It has chocolate chips in and a bit of ginger (and I can personally attest to the fact that it is rather nice!) #Dubbo pic.twitter.com/LdmTN5F0ge — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 17, 2018

Meghan and Harry got involved at the farm, feeding cattle and learning about how the farm runs.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got to work on the Woodley family farm. source Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

The 3,000-hectare farm has been in the family for four generations, according to the Syndey Morning Herald.

Farming in the region is a struggle. In the first nine months of 2018, the region has received just 118.2 millimeters (4.6 inches) of rain, the Herald reported.

On their 16-day tour, the couple will also visit Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand.