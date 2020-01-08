Meghan Markle wore a $70 sweater for her first public appearance of 2020

caption The Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance of 2020 on Tuesday. source Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Markle is already wearing a trend that’s going to be huge this year: head-to-toe neutrals.

Making her first public appearance of 2020, the Duchess of Sussex joined Prince Harry for a visit to Canada House in London on Tuesday. While the Duke of Sussex kept it simple in a blue suit, Markle turned heads in a gorgeous neutral outfit.

caption Meghan Markle arriving at Canada House in London on Tuesday. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The duchess wore a $70 plain silk wool sweater and brown satin midi skirt from Massimo Dutti, which are both sold out at the time of writing. She topped her look off with a camel-colored Reiss coat that’s currently on sale for $350, and velvet Jimmy Choo pumps.

The 38-year-old royal accessorized her outfit with a pair of $158 swallow earrings from Catherine Zoraida, a $440 Kismet by Milka Hamsa ring, and a $540 dangle circles bracelet from the same brand.

caption Meghan Markle’s toffee Massimo Dutti sweater is currently sold out online. source Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Markle is no stranger to mixing high and low fashion.

In January 2019, she stepped out in a $35 maternity dress from H&M for a visit to the Mayhew animal-welfare charity. The dress was paired with a cashmere Emporio Armani coat that retails for $2,188.

The Duchess of Sussex is also a fan of affordable brands like J.Crew. She wore a denim shirt dress with a tie belt from the brand to watch one of her best friends, Serena Williams, play in the US Open finals in September 2019. The dress retails for $118 and is available for purchase on J.Crew’s website at the time of writing.