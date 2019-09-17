Meghan Markle’s close friend Misha Nonoo told us what it’s really like to work with the royal

caption The Duchess of Sussex with Misha Nonoo at the launch of her new clothing line. source REUTERS

Meghan Markle’s close friend Misha Nonoo gave Insider a look behind the scenes at the royal’s new clothing line , and it shows what it’s really like to work with the duchess. The Duchess of Sussex has come under harsh scrutiny ever since she first entered the royal family.

While the royal has reportedly been nicknamed “Duchess Difficult” by palace staff, she’s also been given a hard time by the British press. Most recently, a “60 Minutes Australia” documentary detailed how Markle “lost her sparkle.”

But one person here to set the record straight is Nonoo, who says the duchess “works tirelessly” and that recent criticism against her is “really unjust.”

The pair worked together on Markle’s new clothing line, The Smart Set Collection, which was released on Thursday.

For every item bought from the collection, another will be donated to Smart Works, a charity that provides unemployed women with clothing and other essentials required to get back into the workplace.

Meghan ‘works tirelessly for her causes’

The line has already seen major success, with some items selling out online just hours after their initial release.

“It was entirely the Duchess of Sussex who perceived the idea,” Nonoo said of the collection.

“After she became [Smart Works’] royal patron back in January she told me about the idea that she had, and said ‘I’m thinking about doing a capsule collection, and I feel like we need to include the white shirt,’ which she knows is my signature.

caption This $154 shirt by Misha Nonoo is available as part of Meghan Markle’s Smart Set collection. source Jenny Zarins.

“And I said I would be absolutely thrilled to. So we’ve been working on it for quite some time,” she added.

Markle was such a fan of the shirt, in fact, that she wore it to the official launch of the collection in London on Thursday – and Nonoo said she “had no idea” Markle was planning to wear it

caption Markle wore the Smart Set shirt to the official launch in London. source REUTERS

“I actually had no idea, but I thought she looked beautiful,” she said.

Thursday’s launch was the first time Markle and Nonoo, who is based in New York, have been officially photographed together since the duchess married into the royal family.

caption Markle and Misha embraced during the event. source REUTERS

It’s common knowledge that the pair are close, and it’s even thought that Nonoo was the matchmaker behind Prince Harry and Markle’s blind date in the summer of 2016.

This has never been confirmed by the designer, although she did attend their royal wedding in 2018.

More than a year since the duchess became a member of the royal family, and Nonoo has proven she’s still deeply protective of her friend’s privacy. When asked by Insider if any particular moments stand out from working with the duchess, she declined to answer.

Nonoo was, however, willing to defend her friend when asked about Markle’s recent negative press.

“I think it’s really unjust, and I think the duchess works tirelessly for her causes – yesterday was a perfect example of that,” she said when speaking to Insider on Friday.

Markle was recently criticized for flying by private jet while simultaneously urging fans to consider the impact of climate change.

Prince Harry has since spoken out about the reports, saying it was “a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe,” adding: “I’ve always offset my CO2.”

Nonoo added: “The work that she does is so incredibly meaningful, and I think anyone’s lives that she’s touched, for example the Smart Works clients, who I met for the first time yesterday, are incredibly grateful.

“So I hope people refocus their attention on the incredible work she’s doing.”

Making the collection ‘size inclusive’

Nonoo added that it was important to both her and Markle that the Smart Set shirt – which is produced through an on-demand basis – be size-inclusive.

The shirt is available to purchase in size 4 (US size 2) up to a size 24 (US size 26).

“It was very important to the Duchess that the capsule was size inclusive,” she explained. “It was a priority from the outset. As size inclusive as we had tried to be up until this point, this definitely pushed us to go even further and we’re really excited about that.

“I think people who aren’t in the fashion world might not be so well aware that lots of regular brands, high street brands don’t necessarily go up to size 22, 24,” she added.

The clothing collaboration will run for “two to four weeks” according to Nonoo, although she couldn’t speak on whether the pair have plans to expand the range in the future.

“The feedback from everyone has been amazing, for the whole collection, the whole initiative, everybody has been so positive and I think people are really realizing the incredible work that the duchess does and the impact that this will have on the women in the Smart Works programme,” she said.

“It’s really extraordinary, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

