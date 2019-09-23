Meghan Markle paired $6 earrings with a $10,000 Valentino dress for Misha Nonoo’s star-studded Rome wedding

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at Villa Aurelia in Rome. source Reuters

The Duchess of Sussex wore a Valentino dress with $6 earrings for Misha Nonoo’s wedding on Friday.

Meghan Markle was accompanied by Prince Harry to the ceremony in Rome, which was attended by the likes of Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and James Corden.

Read more: Inside fashion designer Misha Nonoo’s star-studded wedding, where guests include everyone from Meghan Markle to Ivanka Trump

While Harry looked dapper in a suit, Markle paired her £8,000 ($9,956) designer gown with the earrings, which actually belong to a friend of the duchess, according to The Telegraph.

The earrings were originally bought from London’s Portobello Road Market for just £5, the publication reports.

Markle isn’t the first royal to opt for low-budget jewellery. Kate Middleton was recently spotted wearing $6 gold drop earrings from high street store Accessorize at an engagement in London.

caption Kate Middleton wore $6 earrings recently. source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Like Markle, Middleton paired the earrings with a designer dress. The duchess’ outfit was slightly cheaper than her sister-in-law’s, however, as she opted for a $2,000 floral number by Emilia Wickstead.

Nonno, who recently collaborated with Markle on her new clothing line, designed her own dress for her wedding to Michael Hess.

“I am designing my own dress, [but] I don’t have any plans as of yet to get into bridal,” she previously told Insider.

Read more: Meghan Markle’s close friend Misha Nonoo told us why the criticism she faces is ‘really unjust’

“It’s been an incredible process. It’s been a very different experience, designing something for just one day. And you have ample opportunity to do whatever it is you would like with that dress.”

Nonoo reportedly set Harry and Markle up on a blind date in the summer of 2016. However, neither parties have confirmed Nonoo to be their matchmaker.

Read more:

Every item in Meghan Markle’s new clothing collection, ranked by price

Women with 3 different clothing sizes ordered Meghan Markle’s $32 dress to see if it really made us feel like ‘Wonder Woman’

Here’s how the royal family would change if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the US