Meghan Markle’s most popular maternity outfit channels her former Hollywood style

Shopping website Love the Sales has been keeping track of the number of “likes” each of Meghan Markle’s maternity outfits have received on Instagram.

The data shows that her most popular maternity outfit is the black Givenchy gown she wore during the British Fashion Awards in December 2018.

Her least “liked” look was the blue Givenchy sweater and skirt combo she wore during a visit to New Zealand in October 2018.

Meghan Markle has debuted plenty of new outfits since announcing her pregnancy back in October 2018, almost all of which have been posted all over Instagram.

Shopping website Love the Sales has been keeping track of each outfit’s popularity by tallying the number of likes on the top 100 Instagram posts featuring each outfit. The team shared their findings with INSIDER, and the ensemble that received the most “likes” might surprise you.

According to their findings, Markle’s most popular maternity outfit is the Givenchy gown she wore during the British Fashion Awards in December 2018.

caption This is Meghan Markle’s most popular maternity look so far. source Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

Read more: Meghan Markle pushed the boundaries of royal fashion by matching her nail polish to her black Givenchy dress

Photos of the one-shoulder black gown received a whopping 356,000 likes on Instagram. She paired the dress with matching black nail polish and strappy gold heels by British designer Tamara Mellon.

caption Meghan Markle at the 2018 British Fashion Awards source Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

Her appearance onstage at the awards show came as a surprise to the audience, as Kensington Palace had not announced her participation beforehand. She was there to present the designer of the year award to Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, who designed both this dress and her royal wedding gown.

Markle’s least “liked” look is also a Givenchy outfit. The blue sweater and skirt combo she wore during a visit to New Zealand in October 2018 received 39,000 likes, which landed it in last place on the list.

caption This was her least “liked” outfit so far. source Michael Bradley/Pool/Getty Images

Her pleated skirt caused a bit of controversy at the time since the fabric appeared to be see-through at certain angles, though it may have been an optical illusion caused by the lighting.

caption Some people thought the skirt looked sheer at certain angles. source Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Getty Images

Read more: Meghan Markle wore what looked like a see-through skirt while greeting fans, but it may have been an optical illusion

Save the Likes also found that Givenchy has been Markle’s second most-worn designer during her pregnancy so far, with shoe designer Aquazzura landing in the top spot. She’s worn Aquazzura’s $750 Denevue pumps several times with different outfits.

Save the Likes also calculated that Markle’s maternity outfits and accessories have cost close to £478,920 ($634,234 USD), with the Oscar de la Renta ball gown she wore in October 2018 coming out on top as the most expensive. The Daily Mail reported that the dress retails for £10,000 ($12,816 USD).

Read more: Meghan Markle turned heads in an extravagant ball gown, and it’s her most princess-like look to date

See the full list of Markle’s most popular maternity outfits over on Save the Likes.