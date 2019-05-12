Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a sweet photo of their son Archie for the duchess’ first Mother’s Day

On Monday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and now they’re using Instagram to celebrate The Duchess of Sussex’s first mother’s day as a new mom.

The official Sussex Royal account posted a sweet photo of Markle cradling the new royal baby’s feet.

The photo is accompanied with a caption paying tribute to “all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered.”

Lines from Nayyirah Waheem’s poem “Lands” are also included in the caption.

The flowers making up the background of the photo can be seen as a tribute to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, who was known to love forget-me-nots.

Markle and Harry opted not to do a traditional photo call outside of the hospital when the baby was born, instead holding one at Windsor Castle two days later.

The couple have decided not to use a courtesy title for Archie at this time, though it looks like he will receive a “prince” title once Prince Charles becomes king.

