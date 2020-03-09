Meghan Markle may have paid tribute to Prince Harry with the sweet inscription on her necklace

Meghan Markle visited the immersive storytelling studio at the National Theatre in London on Thursday.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a $55 Topshop blouse, which she paired with a necklace called the Love Pendant from Sophie Lis.

The pendant features an inscription that loosely translates to “Every day I love you more, more than yesterday, less than tomorrow.”

Meghan Markle is pulling out all the stops when it comes to her final royal tour wardrobe.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex visited the immersive storytelling studio at the National Theatre in London. For the appearance, she wore a $55 Topshop blouse with see-through puffy sleeves, which was sold out at the time of writing. Markle paired the top with an $875 Roland Mouret skirt, a $683 pair of Aquazurra pumps with pearl detailing, and a $1,715 Loewe black handbag.

The duchess also accessorized with a $368 gold coin pendant from Sophie Lis. The necklace features the words “Qu’hier” and “Que Demain.” According to the designer, this inscription loosely translates to “Every day I love you more, more than yesterday, less than tomorrow.”

Lis shared a photo on Instagram of Markle wearing her necklace.

“Honored to see the stunning Duchess of Sussex wearing our Love Pendant ❤️ “Every day I love you more, more than yesterday less than tomorrow” ❤️ #meaningfuljewelry,” she captioned the photo.

caption The pendant symbolizes eternal love and reflects the poem “The Eternal Song” by French poet Rosemonde Gérard. source Sophie Lis

The phrase is a reference to the love poem that French poet and playwright Rosemonde Gérard wrote to her husband, Edmond Rostand.

The full line from “The Eternal Song” is “Car, vois-tu, chaque jour je t’aime davantage / Aujourd’hui plus qu’hier et bien moins que demain,” which translates to “For, you see, each day I love you more / Today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.”

According to the product description, “the pendant symbolizes eternal love and reflects the poem with a + in diamonds and a – in rubies.” For every one sold, 10% goes to the Wild at Heart Foundation, an organization that funds animal welfare projects all over the world.

It’s unknown how Markle got her hands on the pendant, but it could be a sweet nod to Prince Harry, or even their son, Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to wearing personalized jewelry. At the 2019 U.S. Open, Markle wore a necklace from the brand Mini Mini Jewels that featured two dog tags with the initials “H” for Harry and “A” for Archie.

After her baby shower in February 2019, Markle was photographed wearing an $850 gold “Mummy” necklace from Jennifer Meyer. The brand told TODAY that the accessory was given to the duchess as a baby shower gift.