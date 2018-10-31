Meghan Markle spotted a fan she used to message on Instagram during her royal tour, and gave her a hug

caption A composite image showing Meghan Markle holding a letter given to her by Hannah Sergel and Meghan hugging Sergel while New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern looks on. source News Now 1/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

During her tour of New Zealand, Meghan Markle met a fan that she used to message on Instagram and encourage to be herself.

Meghan hurried towards Hannah Sergel, 20, and gave her a hug in Auckland on Tuesday.

Sergel said that New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, messaged her a photo of the moment Meghan spotted her in the crowd.

Sergel said that she and Meghan would message when Meghan was an actress and still had her own social media accounts.

The Duchess of Sussex saw Hannah Sergel, 20, in the crowd on Tuesday, holding a sign that said: “It’s Hannah from Instagram.”

She exclaimed “Oh my god!” and rushed towards Sergel, giving her a hug.

Meghan deleted all of her social media when she joined the royal family. But Sergel said that they messaged on Instagram before that, when Meghan was an actress. Sergel said Meghan used to encourage her to work hard and do well at university.

can you believe meghan markle held me with both her hands then wen in for a hug i’m still in shock — hannah (@bellisariho) October 30, 2018

Sergel told New Zealand’s News Now 1 that Meghan “would tell me to do well at university and encourage me to be myself.”

She shared an old video on Twitter that Meghan had addressed to her, where Meghan says “I hope I get to meet you soon.”

this will never not make me cry pic.twitter.com/21TDkhRriL — hannah (@bellisariho) October 30, 2018

Sergel gave Meghan a letter when they met on Tuesday, which was passed to Prince Harry for safekeeping.

look at how fast harry gets the letter ???????????? bye pic.twitter.com/DtIZc3HtWD — hannah (@bellisariho) October 31, 2018

Meghan could be seen holding the letter in photos later in the day.

caption Meghan could be seen holding the letter from Hannah as she walked around Auckland, New Zealand. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sergel said that Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand who was present when Sergel and Meghan met, sent her a photo of the moment that Meghan spotted her in the crowd.

can you believe i was such a mess that the prime minister of new zealand had to comfort me lmao — hannah (@bellisariho) October 30, 2018

Sergel told News Now 1: “She said ‘Thank you for getting in touch,’ and then she gave me a hug and said she would read my letter that I gave her.”

The royals were in Auckland, New Zealand, last leg of their royal tour.