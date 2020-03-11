Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana with an all-green ensemble at her final royal engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended their last engagement as senior members of the royal family in London on Monday.

The Duchess of Sussex wore an emerald green Emilia Wickstead dress and cape with a coordinating hat to the event.

The ensemble was reminiscent of one of Princess Diana’s maternity looks she wore when she was pregnant with Prince William.

This is not the first time Markle has paid tribute to Princess Diana with her fashion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their final appearance as senior members of the royal family on Monday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a Commonwealth Day Service in London, marking their first public outing alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton since the couple decided to step back from the royal family.

Harry and Markle notably did not appear to interact with William and Middleton during the event, and they did not appear to say goodbye to one another after leaving Westminster Abbey, where the event took place.

Markle wore a show-stopping emerald green dress with a cape to the event

Markle wore a myriad of monochrome looks on her final royal tour, but the green Emilia Wickstead dress was particularly eye-catching.

The fitted, long-sleeved gown had a high-neck and went past the knee, making it appropriate for the church service.

Markle paired the ensemble with a green hat and matching, netted fastener.

A $1,995 Gabriela Hearst handbag, Aquazurra pumps, and $12,000 Birks snowflake earrings completed the look.

Markle’s all-green outfit was reminiscent of one of Princess Diana’s maternity outfits

Princess Diana attended Trooping the Colour in 1982 alongside her then-husband Prince Charles.

The Duchess of Wales was pregnant with Prince William at the time, and she sported a green maternity gown with a coordinating hat to the event.

Diana paired the outfit with a pearl choker and matching earrings.

caption The Queen, Prince Philip, Princess Diana, and Prince Charles on the Balcony at Buckingham Palace. source John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images

Markle’s Commonwealth Day outfit, worn almost 40 years later, seems to nod to Diana’s ensemble.

Her green, netted fastener looks quite similar to Diana’s, and the monochrome nature of their outfits are alike as well.

Although it is unclear if Markle intentionally paid tribute to her late mother-in-law with her outfit, the resemblance between the looks is clear.

Markle has channeled Princess Diana with her fashion before

The duchess often wears outfits and accessories that are reminiscent of Diana.

Markle wore a white and navy outfit to the 2018 Commonwealth Day Service that consisted of pieces made by two of Princess Diana’s favorite designers.

caption Meghan Markle channeled Princess Diana at the 2018 Commonwealth Day Service as well. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Twitter users were emotional about the outfit and its symbolism at the time.

The duchess also often wears jewelry that once belonged to Diana.

In fact, Markle’s engagement ring contains diamonds from the princess’ personal collection.

caption Meghan Markle’s engagement ring has diamonds in it from Diana’s personal collection. source Alexi Lubomirski via Getty

Harry said Markle and his mother would be best friends and “thick as thieves” after they got engaged in 2017.

You can read more about Markle’s fashion tributes to Princess Diana here.