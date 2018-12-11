Meghan Markle channeled her old Hollywood style and wore a one-shoulder dress for the first time since she became a duchess

caption Meghan Markle wore yet another custom Givenchy design. source Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images

At the British Fashion Awards on Monday, Meghan Markle wore a one-shoulder black velvet gown by Givenchy.

The duchess paired the bespoke Givenchy dress with strappy gold heels, gold bangle bracelets, and dark nail polish.

The gown was a departure from Markle’s usual royal style.

Since the former actress married Prince Harry, she has gravitated more toward boat neck dresses, pantsuits, and muted colors.

But the duchess still channels her old Hollywood style from time to time, like during her and Harry’s royal tour in mid- to late October.

Meghan Markle channeled her old Hollywood style when she made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards on Monday.

During the ceremony, the Duchess of Sussex presented the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award to Givenchy’s artistic director, Clare Waight Keller, who worked closely with Markle to design the royal’s wedding ceremony gown.

Markle, whose first child with Prince Harry is due in spring 2019, wore a one-shoulder black velvet gown and cradled her baby bump on stage. The duchess paired the bespoke Givenchy dress with strappy gold heels by British designer Tamara Mellon, gold bangle bracelets, and dark nail polish.

caption The duchess wore her hair in a simple, sleek updo. source Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

With its subtle side slit, wrap skirt design, and glossy lining, Markle’s one-shoulder gown was a departure from her usual royal style.

Since the former actress married the Duke of Sussex in May, she has gravitated more toward boat neck dresses, pantsuits, and muted colors like blush pink or taupe.

In mid- to late October, Markle got a chance to show off more of her personal style during her and Harry’s royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga, in mid- to late October.

Over the course of the 16-day tour, the duchess wore several glamorous gowns from designers like Oscar de la Renta, as well as eco-friendly dresses, flats, and sneakers.