Meghan Markle said not many people have asked her if she’s OK. That’s exactly what new moms often need.

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their son, Archie, in South Africa on September 25, 2019. source Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images

In a clip from ITV’s upcoming documentary about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal tour of Africa with their baby Archie, Markle said that “not many people have asked if I’m OK.”

One in nine women in the U.S. experiences symptoms of postpartum depression and, in some states, it’s as high as one in five.

Experts and moms say simply asking how new moms are doing, either via text message, phone call, or old-fashioned letter, can help stave off postpartum depression and may even reduce risk of suicide.

In a raw clip from ITV’s upcoming documentary about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal tour of Africa with their baby Archie, the Duchess of Sussex said new motherhood has taken a real toll on her emotionally.

“Look, any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging,” Markle told interviewer Tom Bradby, who had asked her how increased media attention affected her physical and mental health. “And then when you have a newborn, you know?”

“Especially as a woman, it’s really – it’s a lot” on top of being a newlywed, she said. “Also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Brady asked if the answer to whether she’s OK was “Not really,” to which Markle said, “Yes.”

The admission has prompted people around the world, including prominent female leaders like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Katie Couric, to shower Markle with love and support using the hashtag #WeLoveYouMeghan. It was trending within an hour.

Struggling emotionally after a new child is common, and can be dangerous

One in nine women in the United States experiences symptoms of postpartum depression. In some states, it’s as high as one in five. Suicide is the second most common cause of death in new moms, Insider previously reported.

Sleep deprivation and drastic hormone changes make mothers more susceptible to developing mental illness, even if they’ve never had issues previously.

Even new moms who don’t develop a mental illness can feel lonely and rattled by the change of going from being surrounded by co-workers and having constant post-work and weekend plans, to suddenly being home alone all day with a demanding newborn.

caption The British tabloids have been so ruthless Markle is taking legal action against them. source Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Reaching out to new moms can make a critical difference

Asking a new mom if she’s OK is a simple yet effective strategy for making her feel less alone, as Markle alluded to in her ITV interview.

Research has shown that occasional brief, warm letters may even prevent people who’ve been suicidal from committing suicide. The strategy is now known as the “Caring Letters” model of suicide prevention, which works because the letters help struggling people feel a sincere connection to someone who is concerned.

“Just that question – ‘How are you?’ – brings up her self-reflection. ‘How am I doing?’ ‘How am I taking care of myself?'” Dr. Sarah Mathews, a psychiatrist at the Penn Center for Women’s Behavioral Wellness and a mother of two, previously told Insider. “At the same time, it’s evidence to her that there is someone out there who she might be able to open up to, who is willing to give support.”

If Markle, who is literally royalty, struggles sometimes, chances are a new mom you know does too. Experts recommend reaching out in whatever way the new mom might feel most comforted, be that in person, via text, or an old-fashioned postcard.

“Your college roommate reminds you of more than just the spit up. Hearing from a friend who’s not judging, who’s not telling you what to do, and is just empathetic – that makes you feel normal,” Dr. Jenny Taitz, a psychologist and clinical instructor at UCLA’s Department of Psychiatry, previously told Insider. “It helps you manage your emotions.”